Khushi Kapoor wants to 'dump him' in red-hot shoot; Aaliyah Kashyap, Navya Naveli Nanda 'speechless'
- Khushi Kapoor has shared pictures from her latest photoshoot. Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister aspires to become an actor as well.
Khushi Kapoor has painted Instagram red with pictures from her latest photoshoot. The 20-year-old, who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, shared a series of pictures in which she was seen dressed in a red sports bra and shorts. She wore a red headband and left her hair loose.
Khushi Kapoor was seated on the floor with red wine glasses, an apple, playing cards, and a set of weights placed around her. The overall theme appeared to be retro, and Khushi was seen with an old-school telephone in her hand. Every picture featured a subtitle of sorts, which read, 'Hi honey, its been a while..', 'He said, what?' and 'Dump him' written on them.
She shared the pictures with the caption, "A series," along with a heart emoji and a bandage emoji. Khushi then added the details of her outfit and make-up.
The picture received love from her friends. Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, took to the comments section and wrote, "speechless 😍😍😍". Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ love." Khushi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor dropped a series of heart emojis. Director Zoya Akhtar was also impressed as she commented, "Hahahaha outstanding!"
Khushi's new pictures come a few hours after her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the pictures, Janhvi was seen wearing a white sports bra and shorts along with an oversized light blue denim jacket.
Like Janhvi and Sridevi, Khushi too aspires to pursue a career in Bollywood. While Boney confirmed she would make a Bollywood debut soon, he said that it wouldn't be under his banner. "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he said, speaking with a leading daily. "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.