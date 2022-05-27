Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra took off together after attending Karan’s party

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted his 50th birthday bash at the Yash Raj Studios of Mumbai. The event was attended by the biggest celebrities from the industry, including Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. While the rumoured couple, Sidharth and Kiara didn’t arrive at the party together, they were snapped leaving the venue in the same car. (Also read: Inside pics from Karan Johar's party: Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma, Aamir-Kajol reunite, Hrithik posts last beard pic)

In a picture shared by a fan, Sidharth and Kiara are seen engaged in a conversation as the paparazzi snapped them leaving the party venue. For the event, Kiara wore a shimmery bodycon dress with a white blazer. She paired it with a sleep ponytail and high heels. Following the party’s theme—bling, Sidharth looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo.

Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. While neither of them has commented on their rumoured relationship, a while ago reports of their alleged break-up were doing rounds on the internet. Amid this, Sidharth was recently snapped visiting Kiara at the film city, in Mumbai. He was seen arriving in his car as he went straight towards Kiara’s vanity van.

Apart from this, Sidharth also attended a special screening of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He grabbed everyone’s attention when greeted Kiara and shared a hug at the event. The alleged couple starred together in Shehshaah.

Sidharth will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series, Indian Police Force. Kiara just appeared in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She is currently gearing up for the release of Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, releasing on June 24. The film also features Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

