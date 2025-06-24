Kiara Advani approached for Meena Kumari biopic, may mark return to acting after pregnancy with film on 'Tragedy Queen'

Even as Kriti Sanon's name had been doing the rounds as one of the favourites to play the late actor Meena Kumari in her biopic, new developments indicate Kiara Advani may be close to signing on the dotted line. Sources close to the development say that the actor has been approached for the role and she has loved the script. Kiara Advani is in talks to play Meena Kumari on the big screen.

About the Meena Kumari biopic

Sources say that Kiara has been approached for the ambitious project and was given a narration some time back. The actor is said to have 'loved the narration' according to the sources. However, the actor has not yet signed on the dotted line giving her final nod to the project. The film's team feels that Kiara is the perfect choice for the role, given the blend of her appearance and acting skills.

Meena Kumari, born Mahjabeen Bano, is regarded as one of the most successful female stars in Hindi cinema history, and also one of the most critically acclaimed. Called the Tragedy Queen, Meena Kumari had a penchant for playing tragic and dramatic roles in a career that spanned two decades. She worked in hits like Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Kaajal, and Pakeezah. Before her death at the age of 38, she won four Filmfare Best Actress Awards.

The rights to Meena Kumari's life story have been acquired by Sidharth P. Malhotra in collaboration with Saregama and the Amrohi family. The family of Kamal Amrohi, filmmaker and Meena Kumari's husband, are backing the official biopic, which has generated a lot of buzz for the project.

Kiara's upcoming work

If Kiara signs the film, this could mark her first project post-pregnancy. The actor announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra in February this year. The couple has not shared a due date for their child's delivery, but it is likely to be in the winter this year.

Kiara has two other big projects lined up. She will be first seen in YRF Spy Universe film War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Following this, she will appear alongside Yash in Toxic.