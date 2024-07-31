Inside Kiara Advani birthday celebration with balloons, multiple cakes; Sidharth Malhotra showers love on ‘kindest soul’

Happy birthday Kiara Advani! She turned 33 on July 31. The actor took to Instagram Stories to respond to birthday wishes from celebs such as Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty and others. Sidharth Malhotra also shared a sweet birthday post. Anissa Malhotra, actor Armaan Jain's wife, was with Kiara as the actor celebrated her 33rd birthday with a cake cutting session at home. Also read: When Kiara Advani thought Sidharth Malhotra was just a ‘pretty face’ Sidharth Malhotra and friends posted pictures and videos of Kiara Advani's birthday bash at home.

Inside video from Kiara's birthday

Kiara reposted the clip on Instagram Stories. "Happy birthday to my fav girl. Shine on Kiara Advani," Anissa wrote alongside the birthday video that showed the actor cutting a chocolate cake while hold a flower bouquet close.

Another orange cake and a bunch of rose gold and silver foil balloons featured in the video that gave a glimpse of the birthday decor. Kiara wore a white outfit, and smiled bright as she cut her birthday cake in front of all the balloons.

Actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra also shared an inside photo of Kiara from the birthday bash, and wrote, “Happy Birthday love, the pic says it all. You’re the kindest soul I know. Here is to many more memories together.”

New Game Changer poster featuring Kiara Advani

On Wednesday, to celebrate Kiara's birthday, makers of Game Changer released a new poster featuring the actor. Kiara stars opposite Ram Charan in the much-awaited film, which is set to hit screens soon. Sri Venkateswara Creations, on Wednesday, took to X to share the vibrant poster along with a heartfelt birthday message for Kiara.

The new poster appears to be an extension of the film's first song, Jaragandi, in which Kiara is seen in the same glamorous outfit as in the music video released earlier this year. In the poster, Kiara is seen in her character, Jabilamma. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, "Team Game Changer wishes our Jabilamma aka @advani_kiara a very happy birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts."

Kiara is reportedly also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2, which will also feature RRR's Jr NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has Don 3 in her kitty and some reports also say she could appear alongside Yash in his upcoming film, Toxic.