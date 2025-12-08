Kiara Advani makes 1st public appearance after welcoming baby Saraayah, fans cannot stop gushing. Watch

Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai on Monday, marking her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, nearly six months ago. The actor instantly became the centre of attention as fans and paparazzi were delighted to see her glowing, relaxed, and back at work. Kiara Advani stepped out in a demin outfit first time after giving birth to daughter Saarayah.

Kiara makes her first public appearance

On Monday, the War 2 actor was spotted in Mumbai, looking effortlessly chic and comfortable in a loose powder-blue shirt paired with denim shorts as she arrived for a commercial shoot. While greeting the paparazzi, one of the photographers asked about her daughter, Saraayah. Kiara responded with a warm smile and a gesture indicating that the baby was doing great; her glowing demeanour instantly won over fans.

Fans react



Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Kiara’s first appearance after childbirth, flooding social media with admiration for her effortless beauty and radiant glow.

Comments poured in praising her stunning post-delivery transformation, with one user writing, “She looks unbelievable just months after delivering. What an afterglow.” Others called her a “natural glam queen” and couldn’t get over how gorgeous she looked. Many were amazed to see her back in shape so quickly, posting reactions like, “This is impossible, she is back to her original figure so soon after delivering. She looks gorgeous.”

Kiara and Siddharth revealed baby name

The proud parents revealed their daughter’s name on social media through a joint post that melted hearts across the internet. “From our prayers, to our arms, our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra,” the message read, accompanied by a glimpse of the newborn, tiny socks-clad feet nestled in the couple’s palms.

Celebrities were quick to shower love on the new parents. Karan Johar commented, “My love and blessings always,” while Varun Dhawan, Manish Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor also sent their congratulations.

Sidharth and Kiara became parents in July

Sidharth and Kiara officially announced the arrival of their baby girl on 15 July, sharing an adorable pink-themed post that read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. — KIARA & SIDHARTH.” The news had already begun circulating a day earlier, but the couple confirmed the happy update themselves the following day.

The couple had announced Kiara’s pregnancy back in February with a sweet photo of their hands holding a tiny knitted sock, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon.”