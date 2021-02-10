Kiara Advani: There’s a place for everyone in Bollywood

Kiara Advani has had quite a fulfilling 2020 with web film Guilty, Laxmii that opted for a direct-to-OTT release and Indoo Ki Jawaani that came out in theatres. And 2021 is looking equally exciting for her with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on her plate. Since her debut in 2014 with Fugly, the actor has tried her hand at a variety of roles and genres, and being a rank outsider, it won’t be wrong to say that she has secured a place for herself in Bollywood. In a freewheeling conversation, Advani looks back at her journey, getting accepted in the industry, and how things have changed for her over the years from not having many choices to now being flooded with offers. Excerpts:

Being a part of an industry with such cut throat competition, has there ever been any peer pressure to go on a film signing spree just because others are doing so?

From the beginning of my career I always knew the kind of films I wanted to do, even though I didn’t have many choices back then, I waited patiently. Today, fortunately, there are more options and choices. But I must admit, with more options, choice becomes even harder. And I’m the kind of person who wants to do it all, who wants to try it all out. I’ve to learn the art of balancing because I’m an actor, and every film demands a certain amount of time for preparation for a character, and then the actual shoot. I love what I do. For me, being on a film set is like a child being in a candy store. I’m literally like that, I want everything and it’s hard to turn anything down.

With so many offers coming your way, has the process of choosing projects changed over the years? For instance, for some maybe the banner matters, or the co-stars or director while for some even a small part in a very strong script matters and irrespective of the length of the role, its credibility counts, How has that transformation been for you?

For me, it has always about quality. It depends on the script and how my character adds to the narrative. When I’m offered a role, what’s the most important is the story, then, does my character take the story forward, is it contributing to the narrative, and most importantly if it connects with me instinctively. Having said that, I’m a director’s actor. I’ve a list of directors, who I’m longing to work with. I believe a director truly brings out the best in an actor and that’s what I strive for. I completely surrender to a director’s vision. The better the director, the better the actor. That for me is my top priority.

Today when you’ve done credible amount of work, is it still difficult to say no to a director or turn down a project due to whatever reason?

It’s very hard to say no, especially when it’s a date issue. It’s actually funny. They say na, dena wale jab deta hai chhapad faad ke deta hai. It’s so exciting that suddenly all these fabulous scripts are coming my way at the same time. So, like I said, the art of balancing is something we all need to learn. The choices become difficult when you have more options and opportunities. And it’s like, which one do I do? I’m here to work and do as many as I can. Of course if there’s a script which I’m not particularly connecting with, I’ll not just do it for the sake of it. But if I really love a script, I’ll do everything in my capacity to make it happen.

Having spent seven years in Bollywood, and having earned a loyal fanbase, would you say that Bollywood has a place and sufficient work for everyone? Would you call Bollywood your home?

Honestly, home for me is my family, and Bollywood is my place of work. But, the people I work with, here, are very special to me and I’ve a lot of respect and regard for them. They’re an integral part of my journey; we learn from each other, contribute to each other’s growth. So, whether it’s my coactor, or anyone who works with me, I always go home learning something from them. And today, with the amount of content that’s being created, the amount of platforms that are available, there’s ample amount of work for everyone. Every month, we see new faces, new shows and in this pandemic, we’ve discovered so many amazing actors, artistes and different platforms. I believe there’s a place for everybody here (in Bollywood). I’ve had such a wonderful experience with everyone I’ve worked with.

You came into the film industry without any connections and have made it this far on your own merit. Being a rank outsider, would you today say that Bollywood has fully accepted you?

Acceptance did take some time. But today, I cannot explain how encouraging it feels when people from your fraternity go out of their way to message or call you after watching your work. Whenever I watch a film that has touched me, or a performance I admire, I always find a way to get in touch with that person because everyone likes to be appreciated. It’s so motivating to get that acknowledgment. Whoever I have worked with — right from my very first film, the entire crew, my co-stars — we’re still in touch; I have a wonderful working relationship with every single person that I’ve worked with. Be it in the South film industry or Bollywood, those equations have stayed even though we don’t get to see each other often. We all appreciate each other’s work, we’re in touch over texts and especially during pandemic, everyone has reached out to one another. It’s really nice that everyone is making that effort. More than anything, I always wanted the audience to accept me, as they’re the ones we make films for. And I think when the movie audience accepts you, that’s when you get more work.

I also give a lot of credit to my South film, Bharat Ane Nenu that I did with Mahesh Babu, my loyal fanbase was formed from that film. And it’s because of that I got noticed and more people wanted to work with me. It was like they realised that, ‘Okay, she’s connecting with the fans and people like her. So let’s explore her as an actor and tap her potential’. They saw the performer in me. I’ll always be grateful to every film that I’ve been a part of, even the ones that didn’t do too well, it’s the journey and experiences that’ll always be close to my heart.

