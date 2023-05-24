Kiara Advani wants to go back to vacation, shares unseen pic with Sidharth Malhotra. See pic

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently returned back to Mumbai after their vacation in Japan. But it seems that Kiara is still not in the mood to get back to work as she shared an unseen throwback picture from the trip on her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand as they return from their Japan vacation. Watch)

Kiara's Instagram Story

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories to share an unseen picture from her vacation.

Kiara shared a beautiful picture with Sidharth Malhotra from her vacation on her Instagram Stories. They are seen walking hand-in-hand in a lane that was covered with bright orange poles of some sort, making the background look straight out of a fairytale. Kiara captioned the Instagram Story with, "Take me back already (orange heart emoticon)." Although neither of their faces were visible, Kiara was seen in a pink jumpsuit while Sidharth wore an all-blue combo of jacket and pants.

Kiara Advani shared a vacation picture from Japan on her Instagram Story.

Kiara and Sidharth's return

On Tuesday, the Shershaah couple were spotted together as they returned from their Japan vacation at the Mumbai airport. In the video captured by a paparazzo account that was soon posted on Instagram, Sidharth and Kiara were spotted arriving at the airport holding hands.

Sidharth and Kiara's love story

Kiara and Sidharth fell in love during the shooting of their 2021 film Shershaah, which was a biopic that told the real-life story of late Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara and Sidharth married in a private ceremony earlier this year in Rajasthan. Kiara wore a pink Manish Malhotra lehenga, while Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani by the same designer for their wedding. They also hosted a separate reception in Mumbai some days after their wedding where a number of Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and Kajol were in attendance.

Kiara will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, the teaser of which she recently shared on her Instagram. The film marks her second collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan after their Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 turned out to be one of the biggest box-office successes of last year. The short clip in the teaser introduced both their characters in the romantic drama. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

