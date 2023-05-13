Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani seen together after a long time at airport, blush as paparazzi call them 'bhaiya bhabhi'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are often spotted out and about in Mumbai and at the airport in paparazzi photos and videos. On Friday, the actors, who married in February 2023, were seen together at Mumbai airport after a long time. In a funny video that has surfaced online, they could not stop blushing as paparazzi addressed them as 'bhaiya-bhabhi (brother and sister-in-law)'. Also read: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in red as they walk out of airport holding hands, pose for paparazzi Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at Mumbai airport on Friday.

Reacting to the clip shared on a paparazzo page on Instagram, one person asked, "Bhaiya bhabhi kyun? Didi jiju kyu nahi (Why brother and sister-in-law? Why not sister and not brother-in-law?" In response, a person joked, "Kiara ko didi thode hi bolenge (How can they call Kiara Advani sister)? Another one chimed in, "If there were female photographers, they would have said sister and brother-in-law. Now, why would male photographers call Sidharth brother?" One more said, “Haha, amazing paparazzi. Too much always... brother and sister-in-law (laughing emojis).”

Some fans of the couple were just happy to see them together after so long. One of them commented, “So cute, made for each other." Another said, "Finally spotted my babies together. Oh, I missed you guys so much. So precious, love you both. Another wrote, “Cutest couple of Bollywood.”

In the video, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinned in white outfits. While Kiara wore a beige jacket with her white top and matching white trousers, Sidharth wore a pale blue jacket with his white T-shirt and pants. They both completed their airport looks with white sneakers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot at Jaisalmer's regal Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Their guest list included several Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by her husband Anand Piramal.

Kiara and Sidharth had also hosted a grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and many celebrities. Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia were seen at the bash.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON