Kick 2 officially announced; Salman Khan brings the Devil back with new pic

Superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Friday announced the sequel to their 2014 blockbuster movie Kick. The duo is currently working on Sikandar, which is being directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala's production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman Khan is back as Devil (Devi Lal) with Kick 2.

Bhai is back with another Kick!

The studio shared the news of Kick 2 on Instagram by posting Khan's photo from the sets of Sikandar.

"It was a great Kick 2 photo shoot Sikandar….!!! From Grand Sajid Nadiadwala @beingsalmankhan @wardakhannadiadwala #Kick2 #Sikandar," read the caption.

Kick, a comedy action movie, marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. It was also Khan's first film to enter the ₹200 crore club.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie was an official remake of Telugu star Ravi Teja's 2009 film of the same title.

About Sikandar

Khan is playing the titular role in Sikandar, scheduled to be released in theatres on Eid 2025. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Kajal Aggarwal.

Earlier last week, Salman posted a picture on Instagram where his impressive physique hinted at the high-octane action sequences in Sikandar. His workout regime reflected the intensity he brings to his performances, setting high expectations for Sikandar. He captioned the post, "#Sikandar".

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film. "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

