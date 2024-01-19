Ghajini and Darbar director AR Murugadoss buys a swanky new BMW X7. See pics

Director AR Murugadoss has bought an expensive, luxury SUV – the BMW X7. In pictures shared on social media, he can be seen all smiles as he poses for clicks with his family by his latest acquisition. In one of the pictures, he can also be seen looking at the vehicle that costs ₹1.30 crore in awe. (Also Read: ‘Wanted to do Chandramukhi spin-off with Rajinikanth,’ says AR Murugadoss) AR Murugadoss and his family all smiles with their new SUV(X)

The car

Incidentally, Rajinikanth was recently gifted the same model after the success of Jailer. Kalanithi Maran, head of Sun Pictures, gifted him the car last year. The SUV has been a favourite with celebs like Yami Gautam, Shahid Kapoor, Bharti Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sargun Mehta and Ajay Devgn lately.

Murugadoss’ filmography

Murugadoss has to be one of the few directors who can boast of working with stars in Kollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood. His last film, the 2020 Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar received lukewarm reviews. He penned the story for Trisha-starrer Raangi and produced a period drama called August 16 1947. It has been four years he has stayed away from direction.

Murugadoss was candid while speaking to Galatta Plus about the failure of his last film. He said, “With Darbar, what happened was that after a point, I started believing that I knew the process of filmmaking and writing. I felt like I could do it swiftly…very quickly. I had misunderstood my own capabilities and had grown overconfident. I know better now.”

Upcoming work

Sivakarthikeyan, last seen in the Pongal release Ayalaan, will soon team up with Murugadoss. The pre-production for the film has begun and is progressing at a brisk pace. Murugadoss is looking to make a comeback, which is why many hope that this film will feature a unique story. Buzz is that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the lead in the project. The makers are yet to confirm with an official announcement.

