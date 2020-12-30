‘Wanted to do Chandramukhi spin-off with Rajinikanth,’ says AR Murugadoss

regional-movies

Filmmaker A.R Murugadoss, who has directed actor Rajinikanth in upcoming Tamil film Darbar, has revealed that he had initially planned to do a Chandramukhi spin-off with the 70-year-old star. During a recent press interaction, Murugadoss opened up about it.

Chandramukhi, directed by P. Vasu, is a 2005 Tamil horror-comedy starring Rajinikanth in double roles as Vettaiyan and Saravanan. Murugadoss had pitched a story featuring Rajinikanth’s two characters from Chandramukhi as a spin-off film. Rajinikanth even gave his nod. However, Murugadoss dropped the idea eventually as he realised it wouldn’t be easy to get permission from Siva Productions, the makers of Chandramukhi.

Meanwhile Darbar is Rajinikanth’s upcoming release and it is slated to hit the screens during Pongal next year. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and Murugadoss, who is best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi.

Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said at the audio launch of Darbar: “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer.

Reports have emerged that Rajinikanth and Murugadoss are most likely going to reunite for another project next year. However, an official confirmation on the reunion has not been made.

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his next Tamil project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles.

