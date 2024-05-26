Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies similar to Ananth Mahadevan's 1999 film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol? Here's what he claims

Weeks after Kiran Rao directed Laapataa Ladies released in theatres, actor-filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan has claimed that it is similar in many ways to his 1999 film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol. Recently, speaking with Mid-Day, Ananth also said that Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol, which was available on YouTube until a few months ago, is no longer there. (Also Read | Crew, Laapataa Ladies: Why some women-led films work at the box office, while some have to wait for Netflix) Ananth Mahadevan spoke about Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and his film Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol.

What Ananth said about Laapataa Ladies, Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol

Ananth said, “It seems too much of a coincidence. I have seen Laapataa Ladies, and the beginning as well as many incidents are the same. In our film, a boy from the city goes to his village to get married. The mix-up happens at the railway station when he asks his new bride, who is in a ghunghat, to wait on a bench [while he goes looking for some information]. When he returns, he joins the wrong bride. The scene where the cop looks at the woman’s photograph and can’t make out much because she is in a ghunghat, is there in my film. Except in my film, it’s not a cop but another character.”

About Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol, its ending

In Ghoonghat Ke Pat Khol, the two women correct the mix-up but realise they have feelings for the other’s partner. The four characters end their marriages, switch partners and tie the knot again.

He added that the premise, situations and several scenes are similar. Ananth also claimed that the "mix-up in the train and railway station, and the ghunghatwala (face covered with veil) photo are straight from my film".

Laapataa Ladies writer reacts to Anant's claims

Reacting to this, Biplab Goswami, who wrote the story of Laapataa Ladies, said, "I wrote the synopsis a decade ago. My story, script, dialogues, characterisation and scenes are all 100 per cent original. I have not been inspired by any story, movie or novel. I have not watched Ananth Mahadevan ji’s movie. I was also recently asked if it’s inspired by Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali novel, Noukadubi…I won’t copy somebody else’s story as we are taught the basic ethics and moralities of writing.”

About Laapataa Ladies

Set in 2001 in rural India, Laapataa Ladies is a story about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when a police officer (played by Ravi Kishan) takes it upon himself to probe the missing case. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. The movie released in theatres on March 1, followed by Netflix India.