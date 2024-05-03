Kareena Kapoor hails Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, calls it a ‘gem’

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been receiving widespread acclaim ever since it had its OTT release last month on Netflix. After Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, now Kareena Kapoor has seen the film and took to her Instagram Stories to praise the satirical drama on Friday. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies gets a second lease of life after OTT release, fans share favourite scenes from Kiran Rao film) Kareena Kapoor has heaped praises on Laapataa Ladies.

Kareena reviews Laapataa Ladies

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared the poster of the film and wrote: “What a gem… Take a bow (red heart and rainbow emojis)” She went on to tag director Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan Productions, and the actors of the film- Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan. Kiran re-shared the mention on her Instagram handle and wrote: “Kareena (red heard emojis)”

Kareena via Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt had reviewed the film on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Such a wonderful time at the movies…(heart emoji). These ladies @pratibha_rabta @nitanshigoelofficial (and gentlemen this side @ss_this_side @ravi_kishann) truly have my heart..@raodyness Such a beautiful film.. and what fabulous performances by the entire cast! Congratulations to all of you…”

Priyanka Chopra also praised the film, and wrote: “Thank you for the entertainment and the education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem (blessings and heart-shaped-eye emojis) make more movies!”

More details

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film, jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Jyoti Deshpande, was released in theatres on March 1.