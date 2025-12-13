Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma's film dwarves next to part 1, earns just 1.75 cr

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 1: Things are not looking good for Kapil Sharma's latest release, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2. When the first part released in 2015, it surprised everyone with its box office performance. Made on a budget of just ₹20 crore, it earned ₹28 crore over the first weekend itself. But the latest movie paints a sorry picture. Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma stars as a man with three wives in the movie.

How is Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 performing?

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned a meagre ₹1.75 crore on Day 1, Friday. It had an overall 16.45% Hindi occupancy.

For contrast, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon (2015) earned a sizeable ₹10.15 crore on day one. The film earned ₹8.6 crore on Saturday and ₹9.81 crore on Sunday.

The first part released on 1,700 screens and also starred Arbaaz Khan, Elli Evram, Supriya Pathak, Varun Sharma, Manjari Phadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi and Sai Lokur.

Part 2 stars Kapil with Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhary, Ayesha Khan, Warina Hussain, Parul Gulati, Jamie Lever. In it Kapil's Mohan Sharma’s bid to marry his girlfriend spirals into chaos as family pressure and religious conversions land him in multiple unintended marriages. As he juggles four wives, the situation worsens when the police begin hunting him down after his confession.

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 review

The HT review of the movie reads, “Overall, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2 is content to play within its comfort zone. It offers a handful of entertaining moments and a game cast, yet the stretched runtime keeps it from landing as confidently as it should. Should be an easy watch for the families.”

Kapil has so far starred in the two movies and in Nandita Das' Zwigato. The latter earned him critical praise but did not perform well at the box office.

In other news, Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' is set to return with its fourth season on December 20. Priyanka Chopra will likely be the first guest on the show. She flew down to Mumbai to shoot her episode this week.