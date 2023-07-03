Krishna Gautam: My good time has started

Six years since she stepped in Mumbai, actor Krishna Gautam has done Ram Gopal Verma film 12 O’Clock (2021), South project Premio, international film The Check Post and featured in songs. Now after bagging a Boney Kapoor film along with another, she feels that now it’s her time. Krishna Gautam

“For a person who is not from the industry nor has a godfather, it’s not easy to make the cut! I got the right break with RGV film where I played the female lead and got noticed. My international film, by British-Iranian director Hassan Nazeer, is streaming on a major platform and now I have good projects lined-up. So, I feel blessed that things happened to me at the right time,” says the actor.

Gautam says that she strongly believes in destiny. “Earlier, I did not believe in all this, but when it started to happen, as I was told, then I had a change of heart. My stars say that the second half of 2023 will be my turning point and I can see it all happening one after another.”

She is set to shoot a feature film soon. “We will start the schedule for Boney sir’s film in August-September. Since it has not been officially announced I can’t reveal much about it, but it will be helmed by a big director. Then I will be shooting for feature Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le which I have written and will be directing as well. Besides, I have featured in two songs by singer Amit Sawant, cousin of Abhijeet Sawant, which will release soon.”

The Delhite dropped college to pursue her dreams. “My mother was very supportive but by father initially did not agree but then allowed. After dropping college, I joined a production house where I dabbled in all departments to learn the art. I am a trained kathak dancer and have also done a song for a yet-to-release film. I am learning mixed-martial arts and also run an NGO based on skill development. I have got into production as well. So, all these years I was developing my skills and base. I believe now it’s time to reap the dividends.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail