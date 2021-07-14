Krishna Shroff agrees star kids ‘have everything on a silver platter’ but says ‘once you get it...’

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and producer Ayesha Shroff, weighed in on the nepotism debate. Her elder brother, Tiger Shroff, is also an actor like their father. However, she has no inclination towards being an actor.

In an interview, Krishna Shroff admitted that star kids do get ‘everything on a silver platter’. She added, however, that expecting them to live up to their parents’ legacy is ‘unfair’.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishna said, “People talk about nepotism and how star kids have everything on a silver platter. We do, I agree. But once you get it, it is hard to keep it. There are so many expectations (from star kids). People expect you to be great because of the legacy your parents had before you, which is unfair.”

“I don’t blame people for thinking that we have it easy, but they need to understand that while we get opportunities, it takes a lot of hard work to create our own identity and steer away from the massive legacy of our parents,” she added.

Also read | Pinch 2: Salman Khan reacts to home being called ‘aiyashi ka adda’, Ananya Panday finds ‘struggling didi’ nickname funny

Krishna, unlike her father Jackie Shroff and brother Jackie Shroff, has no interest in acting. She recently made her music video debut with Kinni Kinni Vaari but ruled out an entry into Bollywood. She and her brother launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms in 2019.

Tiger made his debut with Heropanti in 2014 and quickly established himself as one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. He has featured in several hits such as films from Baaghi franchise and War. His upcoming projects include Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, the Rambo remake and an action franchise titled Ganapath.

y Vikas Bahl. He also turned singer last year and has released two singles so far - Unbelievable and Casanova.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON