Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Krishna Shroff regrets making relationship with Eban Hyams 'full public': 'I kind of lost my individuality'
Krishna Shroff broke up with boyfriend Eban Hyams last year.
Krishna Shroff broke up with boyfriend Eban Hyams last year.
bollywood

Krishna Shroff regrets making relationship with Eban Hyams 'full public': 'I kind of lost my individuality'

  • Krishna Shroff shared how being public about her relationship with Eban Hyams made her feel like she lost her identity. They broke up last year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 07:25 AM IST

Krishna Shroff, who was quite open about her relationship with Eban Hyams, has now revealed the lessons she learnt after their breakup. She would often share pictures and videos with him on her Instagram page.

Talking to Zoom Digital about the breakup with Eban Hyams, Krishna Shroff said that the first thing she learnt is that she should not make her relationships "full public". "I will be real, I never understood why people won't admit to who they are dating or anything like that. I just never understood that, it was like a foreign thing to me. Not because I am embarrassed or anything," she said.

She also said that she felt she lost her individuality. "Because when I did put it out there, and the amount I put it out there, I kind of lost my individuality. Everything was about us and like it bounded us. We were one person. And I think it is so important to be your own person and be known for you - and not you and someone else or not anyone else involved in that. Everything that I have is for me, about me and no one's putting in work except me. So I wanna be known for myself as myself and because of myself," she added.

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram after her breakup and wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Also read: Rucha Inamdar wins at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival: I’m looking at this recognition very positively

Krishna recently made her debut in a music video that also featured Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair. The new music video is titled Kinni Kinni Vaari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krishna shroff eban hyams
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.