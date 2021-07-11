Krishna Shroff regrets making relationship with Eban Hyams 'full public': 'I kind of lost my individuality'

Krishna Shroff, who was quite open about her relationship with Eban Hyams, has now revealed the lessons she learnt after their breakup. She would often share pictures and videos with him on her Instagram page.

Talking to Zoom Digital about the breakup with Eban Hyams, Krishna Shroff said that the first thing she learnt is that she should not make her relationships "full public". "I will be real, I never understood why people won't admit to who they are dating or anything like that. I just never understood that, it was like a foreign thing to me. Not because I am embarrassed or anything," she said.

She also said that she felt she lost her individuality. "Because when I did put it out there, and the amount I put it out there, I kind of lost my individuality. Everything was about us and like it bounded us. We were one person. And I think it is so important to be your own person and be known for you - and not you and someone else or not anyone else involved in that. Everything that I have is for me, about me and no one's putting in work except me. So I wanna be known for myself as myself and because of myself," she added.

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram after her breakup and wrote, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public." She also deleted all her pictures with him.

Krishna recently made her debut in a music video that also featured Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever and Jannat Zubair. The new music video is titled Kinni Kinni Vaari.