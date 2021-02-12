Krishna Shroff's ex Eban Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth one after breakup
Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff broke up with her boyfriend, Australian basketball player, Eban Hyams last year. While the two were very much in love earlier, even talking about getting married eventually, they seem to have had a bad breakup.
Now, in a couple of posts on his Instagram Stories, Eban has spoken about staying gracious even if one's ex is bad-mouthing them to others. "If you the one who decided to break off with you ex partner in a relationship just know they gonna think, do and say the worst things about you so they can feel better about themselves but it never really fixes the problem and how they feel cause deep down inside they still hurting. So don't play the same game as them just try to be there as a friend and try to help if you can by being the bigger person. #GODBLESSES," he wrote in a post.
He also shared a selfie video, with "I Ain't Mad At Cha" by Tupac playing in the background.
In December, Krishna had said in an interview that she and Eban did not have a messy breakup. "There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realised we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a breakup at all," she said.
“I honestly haven’t even thought about that yet since it’s only been a little over a month since my breakup. I’m really enjoying this time to myself and doing the things I love and want to. It’s been refreshing,” she said, adding that she is in touch with Eban, ‘but not as much anymore’.
Also read: Neha Dhupia on trolls: 'They abuse someone's wife, daughter and then share a meal with their own family'
In November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana shares pic from Dhaakad: '14hrs shift night rolled in to morning'
- Sharing a pic from sets of Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut revealed she is working pretty hard for the action film. See her director photo-bombing the pic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee drops a new pic on 'last off day of the last schedule' of Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu has been on a film shooting spree - after wrapping up the shoot of Rashmi Rocket last month, she moved on to Looop Lapeta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, ex-wife Adhuna wish daughter Akira on birthday, Shibani shares pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex Ebam Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth after breakup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha wants Rubina to win Bigg Boss 14, Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday
- Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: In a show of support, Bipasha Basu called Rubina Dilaik a 'strong girl' and wished for her to win Bigg Boss 14 trophy. Sunny Leone celebrated the birthday of her sons - Asher and Noah - with a cute backyard party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia 'doesn't understand' how casually trolls abuse women online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan poses with little kids in a new picture, fans say 'such a sweet pic'
- A new picture of Salman Khan posing with two young boys has been shared online. The actor looks relaxed as he lies on a charpoi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone celebrates sons' birthday with cutest family pics ever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manushi is proud after rickshaw driver's daughter Manya gets crowned Miss India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Babu' Nick Jonas wants a signed copy of Unfinished, here's how Priyanka reacted
- Priyanka Chopra has a fan in husband Nick Jonas. The American singer shared a picture holding her book Unfinished and asked her to sign it. She could only gush in love.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman thanks fans for their support after getting relief in Blackbuck case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’
- Ranvir Shorey said that the possibility of him collaborating professionally with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, is unlikely. He starred in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha: I am vocal about issues but that has not impacted my work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The industry paid a price of being high profile. But life moves on. Today, the industry is back on its feet: Javed Akhtar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was once asked to leave film for speaking up about 'nominal' paycheck
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was once asked to leave a film when she raised concern over her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, she chose to suck it up and stay on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox