Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams broke up last year.
Krishna Shroff's ex Eban Hyams shares post on how exes bad-mouth one after breakup

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Ebam Hyams has shares posts about dealing with exes who say wrong things about a person to others.
By HT Entertainment Desk
FEB 12, 2021

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff broke up with her boyfriend, Australian basketball player, Eban Hyams last year. While the two were very much in love earlier, even talking about getting married eventually, they seem to have had a bad breakup.

Now, in a couple of posts on his Instagram Stories, Eban has spoken about staying gracious even if one's ex is bad-mouthing them to others. "If you the one who decided to break off with you ex partner in a relationship just know they gonna think, do and say the worst things about you so they can feel better about themselves but it never really fixes the problem and how they feel cause deep down inside they still hurting. So don't play the same game as them just try to be there as a friend and try to help if you can by being the bigger person. #GODBLESSES," he wrote in a post.

He also shared a selfie video, with "I Ain't Mad At Cha" by Tupac playing in the background.

Eban Hayms Instagram post.
In December, Krishna had said in an interview that she and Eban did not have a messy breakup. "There were many things that eventually led to it, but I’ll keep that private. I think we both just realised we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a breakup at all," she said.

“I honestly haven’t even thought about that yet since it’s only been a little over a month since my breakup. I’m really enjoying this time to myself and doing the things I love and want to. It’s been refreshing,” she said, adding that she is in touch with Eban, ‘but not as much anymore’.

Also read: Neha Dhupia on trolls: 'They abuse someone's wife, daughter and then share a meal with their own family'

In November, Krishna took to Instagram Stories and requested fan clubs to not tag them in posts any more. She wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” She also deleted all her pictures with him.

krishna shroff

