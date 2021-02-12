Neha Dhupia on trolls: 'They abuse someone's wife, daughter and then share a meal with their own family'
Actor Neha Dhupia, who is among the most trolled and abused celebrities online, has talked about her experiences. Neha, is still targeted by many trolls for a comment she made on her show Roadies, a few years ago.
Speaking about what she has to suffer on a daily basis, Neha said it shocks her how casually people threaten and demean her online. She added that she has found the ability to dissociate from it all.
"I don't understand how trolls can abuse someone's wife or daughter and then go share a meal with their own family," she said in an interview to SpotboyE. "I think I have the ability to attach and detach. So I deal with it in my own way, but I don't think it's right. And to a great extent, it accounts for emotional abuse and that's not right," she added.
Neha faced a barrage of attack from trolls when she spoke on adultery and violence against women on an episode of Roadies Revolution. Speaking about it, she had earlier said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, “I love every bit of being on the show. It comes with its own reputation but this year the show is called Roadies Revolution where you are trying to make a big difference through it. Sometimes, in the light of doing television which is reality, a lot of things are said because you feel strongly about it and there was one such incident.
"Unfortunately, a small chunk of what I said was kind of highlighted, whereas what I was trying to imply was the fact that under no circumstances is domestic violence, okay and therefore I think only half of it was picked up and I was trolled extensively for it as I am still being. Honestly, whatever I had to say I took time and put it out in a statement and I still stand by it,” she had added. Neha had said that while adultery was a moral issue, equally applicable to a male or a female, physical violence against a woman is an absolute no.
