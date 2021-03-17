Kriti Kharbanda: I’d love to do a Kannada film again

Kriti Kharbanda, who made her Kannada film debut with Chiru (2010), before branching out into Bollywood in 2016, says she owes her success to Sandalwood. “When I started working in Kannada films, it was my first tryst with stardom. I owe it to Bengaluru and the fans here who have made me who I am. The films I did in my initial years and the way Kannada films helped me, I couldn’t have asked for a better start!” says Kriti.

Talking about the first time, she got a taste of stardom, the Maashthi Gudi (2016) actor says, “I was in Garuda mall with my parents, and someone came up to me and asked me if I’m Kriti Kharbanda. I said yes, and they asked me for a selfie. The moment is etched in my memory and it’s not going away because I saw the shine in my parents’ eyes. We all took a minute to process it but one selfie became 50 and in the next 20 minutes, I was in the mall’s square with a huge crowd around me.”

Considering she’s Punjabi, was it difficult to learn the language? While Kannada isn’t an easy language, I’ve lived here all my life, so when I started working in the industry, it was a natural instinct for me to learn the language well and not just memorise it. While working on Kannada films, I told everyone on set to speak to me in Kannada so I could become fluent and understand it too. That helped a lot and now I speak Kannada well.”

Her last Kannada film was Dalapathy (2017) and she’s itching to come back. “I have always enjoyed working in Kannada films and I never plan to move out. The industry is growing and it’s become a global language now as films are releasing on OTT platforms where the beauty of Kannada films, that of strong storytelling, is being highlighted and I would love to do more Kannada films!” she says.