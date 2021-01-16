IND USA
Kriti Kharbanda will now be seen in 14 Phere.
Kriti Kharbanda: Learning to say no in my career is my biggest achievement

She had a single release in 2020 with direct to digital but Kriti Kharbanda says she is extremely happy with the pace of her career as she is making all the right choices
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:45 AM IST

She had a single release in 2020 with direct to digital but Kriti Kharbanda says she is extremely happy with the pace of her career as she is making all the right choices.

The actor, who also started shooting her film 14 Phere amid the pandemic, says, “I am hoping for better and better work. Fortunately I think I have been very privileged over the last few years where I have had the option to make choices for myself.”

The actor says her experiences so far have been very vital for her to understand the profession better.

“What I have learnt in the past few year is not beat around the bush, learnt when to say no when you think you can’t do something or when you don’t want to do something. I think that is what has got me where I am today because I have said no to things which a lot of people told me will backfire. Learning to say no is the biggest achievement for me in my career,” explains Kharbanda.

The actor says she is looking forward to seeing how her career shapes up in the coming years.

“It has only helped me grow from strength to strength. I am hoping that in the years to come I am to be a part of a film and a cast like Housefull 4 which is an out and out commercial film and also simultaneously be a part of a Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Taish. I want to continue on that path in my career where I am both a bankable star and a good actor,” concludes the actor.

