Kriti Kharbanda: Learning to say no in my career is my biggest achievement
She had a single release in 2020 with direct to digital but Kriti Kharbanda says she is extremely happy with the pace of her career as she is making all the right choices.
The actor, who also started shooting her film 14 Phere amid the pandemic, says, “I am hoping for better and better work. Fortunately I think I have been very privileged over the last few years where I have had the option to make choices for myself.”
The actor says her experiences so far have been very vital for her to understand the profession better.
“What I have learnt in the past few year is not beat around the bush, learnt when to say no when you think you can’t do something or when you don’t want to do something. I think that is what has got me where I am today because I have said no to things which a lot of people told me will backfire. Learning to say no is the biggest achievement for me in my career,” explains Kharbanda.
The actor says she is looking forward to seeing how her career shapes up in the coming years.
“It has only helped me grow from strength to strength. I am hoping that in the years to come I am to be a part of a film and a cast like Housefull 4 which is an out and out commercial film and also simultaneously be a part of a Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Taish. I want to continue on that path in my career where I am both a bankable star and a good actor,” concludes the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch how Richa Chadha learnt to ride a bike for Madam Chief Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athiya Shetty posts unseen pic with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Kundra shares video of daughter Samisha's new vehicle, mocks tabloids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli shares new pics, makes us wonder if Meezan Jaaferi clicked them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar says Priyanka never made them feel like she is 'biggest star' on set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prachi Desai smiles on being spotted at airport on a wheelchair with a fracture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Salman Khan explained why he didn't regret confessing his love to a girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javed Akhtar: I never ask personal questions to my kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan: Passion for making films stands test of Covid, small, big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s a glimpse of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Mumbai home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu leaves for Bhuj, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday party together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta wonders what elephants must have thought as she danced to Jiya Jale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nehha Pendse: I always wished to play UP-based character
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anirudh Dave: My film career never took off but TV gave me opportunity and fame
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox