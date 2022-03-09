Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande share hug as they bump into each other at Mumbai's Film City. Watch

Television actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain met Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon in Mumbai's Film City. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Ankita and Kriti are seen hugging each other as they met. Later, Vicky is seen shaking hands with Kriti. (Also Read: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain says Sushant Singh Rajput's death was 'tough test for their relationship')

Ankita and Vicky are seen walking in the video, and soon Kriti comes from the opposite side. Ankita then hugs Kriti and Vicky shakes hands with her.

One fan commented on the video, “That was a bit awkward.” Another one also called it “awkward” and wrote, “Ok that was a bit awkward they just looked at each other and moved on." While one said, “Very nice gesture from both of them.”

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput taught her acting on Pavitra Rishta: 'He is watching us'

Ankita made her debut alongside Sushant Sigh Rajput with Balaji Telefilms's daily show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. The show ran successfully for 5 years from 2009 to 2014. Later, the couple started dating in real life for six years before parting ways in 2016. In 2017, Sushant starred with Kriti Sanon in Dinesh Vijan's film Raabta. Several reports at the time claimed the two were dating but neither actor ever confirmed it.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment. At that time Ankita visited his family and made several appearances in front of the media to talk about him.

Ankita got married to Vicky in December last year. Asked how has life changed as a married woman, she told Hindustan Times, "Nothing has changed for me after marriage till now. Vicky and me - we have been friends for a very long time. We are very chilled out that way. He is the one who has supported me throughout. I am blessed to have him as a partner. I am an easy person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON