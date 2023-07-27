When Kriti Sanon spoke about nepotism, said she was replaced by star kids in films: 'It has happened a few times'

Kriti Sanon, who made her debut in Bollywood with the 2014 film Heropanti, in an old interview had spoken about how being an outsider with no filmy connections affected her career. The actor, who turns 33 on July 27, had spoken to Pinkvilla about nepotism in the film industry and revealed that she had been replaced by starkids in movies. Also read: Kriti Sanon shares snippets from ‘chaotic' trip to Las Vegas with sister Nupur Sanon Happy birthday Kriti Sanon: She was last seen in the film Adipurush.

Kriti Sanon has featured in a number of films since 2014 such as Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4. She was most recently seen in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush, which received backlash over its dialogues, costumes and much more after it was released in June.

Kriti Sanon on nepotism

Speaking about her career, Kriti had told Pinkvilla in 2020, "I'm very ambitious and I know that I have the potential to do a lot more. I want to work with certain A-list directors. So I have got great opportunities but if I compare, there are a few more which I really want and I'd love to have. The difference is still there. I don't mind reaching out to directors. If I had been from a film family, I would not have to reach out. They would already know me, and I would have interacted with them somewhere. But after a while, only your work speaks. It probably takes way longer or more number of hit films and performances to sort of get there."

What Kriti said about dealing with the situation

She had further said without taking any names, "I don't know if they dialled the phone or not, but someone, who was from a film family, or there was a little more buzz about that person, had replaced me. So yes, it's happened but I don't know the reason behind it. The director might have genuinely wanted that person. It has happened a few times.... It irritates you a little bit and you feel bad. What else can you do beyond a point? But everyone has their own share of successes or failures. Things happen or don't happen for a reason. Sometimes, I didn't get a film I really wanted to do and then, it hasn't worked as well. So maybe, some of it was for good."

Kriti's upcoming projects

She will be seen in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Kriti also has an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor as one of her upcoming projects. She also has Ganapath with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff, which is scheduled to be released this year. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

Kriti Sanon is also reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kajol for the first project to be made under her new production banner, Blue Butterfly Films. Titled Do Patti, the film will release on Netflix and will be made in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's new production house, Kathha Pictures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON