Kriti Sanon shares snippets from ‘chaotic' trip to Las Vegas with sister Nupur Sanon: ‘From missing flights…’

Kriti took to Instagram on Monday to post about a 'memorable' weekend with her sister and her fashion stylist of many years, Sukriti Grover. In the post, she shared a bunch of pictures from the trip and wrote, "Chaotic - Super Fun - Memorable. From missing flights to forgetting phones in cabs, to magic shows, pouts, butterflies, songs on streets and incredible nights.. Vegas- thank you for a memorable weekend!"

Kriti's post included a bunch of selfies from the trip. In one video from the post, Sukriti is seen singing at a public space while Kriti stands by and joins in with a line, while smiling at the camera. Another picture saw Kriti doing the victory sign in front of a beautiful butterfly design. Nupur also shared the same video of them singing in her Instagram Stories.

Earlier, she had shared a cute video of them enjoying at an amusement park on a sunny day in California. Kriti opted for a white tank top while her sister wore a blue printed dress.

Kriti recently announced her new production banner, Blue Butterfly Films. She shared the logo of her production house and a day later, she announced the new project that she will produce and star alongside Kajol. It will release on Netflix and will be made in collaboration with writer Kanika Dhillon's new production house, Kathha Pictures. Sharing a picture with Kajol and Kanika also in the frame, Kriti wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! (butterfly emojis) Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women!”

Kriti was last seen in Adipurush where she played the role of Janaki (inspired by Sita). She will be next seen in The Crew, which also stars Kareena Kapoor and Tabu. She also has an untitled film alongside Shahid Kapoor. Kriti also has Ganapath in the pipeline, with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath is scheduled to release on October 20.

