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Kriti Sanon calls it ‘unfair’ when star kids get multipe chances without proving themselves; praises Ranbir, Alia

Kriti Sanon reflects on her challenging ascent in Bollywood, acknowledging moments of self-doubt and the impact of nepotism in the industry. 

Jun 25, 2026 12:04 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Kriti Sanon was a complete outsider when she began her career in modelling and, after facing many ups and downs, made her debut in Hindi films with Heropanti (2014) opposite actor Jackie Shroff's son, Tiger Shroff, who was also making his debut at the time. The film was a hit, but Kriti had to prove herself in the film industry again and again after her debut.

'Was not an easy journey'

Kriti Sanon spoke about nepotism and its impact.

In a recent interaction, she spoke about how her rise to the top has been gradual and not an overnight success story. She recalled instances when she cried after her first photoshoot and her first ramp show, and how she never gave up despite setbacks.

She said, "It was not an easy journey. There were moments of self-doubt and frustration regarding not getting the opportunities that I wanted. It’s not been like a journey straight to the top; it’s been gradual. I’ve seen my ups and downs. But I’ve also had the quality of not giving up and trying again. My first photo shoot was a disaster. My first ramp show didn’t go well. I came back home crying both times. But the fact that I still went for another show, another photo shoot and another audition, that is what has gotten me here. The urge to learn, the urge not to give up."

'Star kids get opportunities way easier'

Over her 12-year-long career, Kriti has proved her mettle time and again. She won the National Award for her performance in Mimi and has starred in successful projects such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew, and more. She is currently enjoying praise for her performance in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2

 
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