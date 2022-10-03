Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon offers her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe his sweat with at Adipurush teaser launch. Watch video

Kriti Sanon offers her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe his sweat with at Adipurush teaser launch. Watch video

bollywood
Published on Oct 03, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Kriti Sanon gave her dupatta to her co-star Prabhas to wipe his sweat with at the Adipurush teaser launch on Sunday. Watch

Kriti Sanon with Prabhas at Adipurush's trailer launch.&nbsp;
Kriti Sanon with Prabhas at Adipurush's trailer launch. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Prabhas in Om Raut’s film Adipurush. The first teaser-trailer of Adipurush is released on October 3. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film is based on Hindu mythological text Ramayana. Kriti and Prabhas attended the trailer launch of Adipurush on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, Kriti gave her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe the sweat from his forehead as they stood on stage amid harsh lights. Kriti wore a glittery creamy outfit while Prabhas wore a kurta and pyjama. (Also read: Kriti Sanon compliments Adipurush co-star Prabhas, says ‘he has some weird purity in his eyes’)

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen offering her dupatta to Prabhas as he tried to wipe his sweat. She also smiles while looking at him.

Kriti has been cast opposite Prabhas for the first time in her career. Adipurush is Om Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Saif Ali Khan in the film. It is said to have been made on an enormous budget and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Prabhas has previously been seen in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies, Saaho and Radhe Shyam. His upcoming movies also include Salaar and a film with Deepika Padukone.

Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She currently has four films in the pipeline, starting with Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, followed by Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these will release later this year.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adipurush kriti sanon prabhas + 1 more
adipurush kriti sanon prabhas

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out