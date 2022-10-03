Kriti Sanon offers her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe his sweat with at Adipurush teaser launch. Watch video

Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Prabhas in Om Raut’s film Adipurush. The first teaser-trailer of Adipurush is released on October 3. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film is based on Hindu mythological text Ramayana. Kriti and Prabhas attended the trailer launch of Adipurush on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh. During the event, Kriti gave her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe the sweat from his forehead as they stood on stage amid harsh lights. Kriti wore a glittery creamy outfit while Prabhas wore a kurta and pyjama. (Also read: Kriti Sanon compliments Adipurush co-star Prabhas, says ‘he has some weird purity in his eyes’)

In the video, Kriti Sanon can be seen offering her dupatta to Prabhas as he tried to wipe his sweat. She also smiles while looking at him.

Kriti has been cast opposite Prabhas for the first time in her career. Adipurush is Om Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023.

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, it also stars Saif Ali Khan in the film. It is said to have been made on an enormous budget and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Prabhas has previously been seen in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies, Saaho and Radhe Shyam. His upcoming movies also include Salaar and a film with Deepika Padukone.

Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. She currently has four films in the pipeline, starting with Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan, followed by Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. Both of these will release later this year.

