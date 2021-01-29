Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it
Actor Kriti Sanon shared a stunning picture of herself by the sunset. Loving the picture were a number of her industry friends.
Sharing it, she wrote: "Her heart was made of liquid sunsets - Virginia Woolf @harjeetsphotography." Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a bunch of heart emojis, while Riteish Deshmukh, her Housefull 4 co-star wrote "lovely picture". Actor Swara Bhasker too dropped red heart eyes emojis in appreciation.
Her fans were, of course, delighted. One said "you are so beautiful!" while another wrote "love you kriti mem". A third one said "this one" followed by a number of red heart and fire emojis.
Kriti has been stationed in Jaisalmer for the shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. On Republic Day holiday, she had shared a picture with her producer Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Wardha and members of her team sun bathing. She had written: "Lie down on the grass and soak in the Sun kinda day! @wardakhannadiadwala @khan_aroosa6 @sknadiadwala @adrianjacobsofficial @aasifahmedofficial."
Bachchan Pandey will star Akshay Kumar as a gangster who aspires to become an actor while Kriti Sanon plays a journalist with a secret desire to be a director. Kriti has been sharing pictures and video clips from the film's shoot, which commenced in early January.
Only recently she had shared the release date of the film and had written, sharing a picture of Akshay: "26th Jan 2022 !! #BachchanPandey #Repost @akshaykumar His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022!"
On the first day of shoot, she had shared a picture with the clap board in hand and had written: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go.."
Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Kriti also has Mimi, for which she has completed the shoot. It is based on surrogacy.
