Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, says she's excited to be 'teaming up once again' with Tiger Shroff
- On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared the first look of her character Jassi from the upcoming action drama, Ganapath. A day before, Tiger Shroff had upped the excitement by sharing a precursor to the look.
Sharing the motion poster, she wrote: "Meet JASSI !! Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Lets KILL it! #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainment."
The poster presents Kriti in an electrifying manner, on a bike and looking backwards. She sports a raw and rugged look--donning a black top and green cargo pants. Kriti will be paired with Tiger in the thriller.
Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. The film will go on floors soon, the pre-production for which has already commenced.
Speaking about it, Kriti said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."
Talking about casting Kriti for the role, Vikas added: "Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly ‘The Right One’ to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists.”
Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene
On Tuesday, Tiger had teased his fans about his mysterious co-star. Back in November, Tiger had announced Ganapath and had written: "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!" The motion poster had shown him standing on top of a rubble with his back to the camera.
Ganapath is set for release in 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon shares first look of Jassi from Ganapath, see here
- On Wednesday, the first look of Kriti Sanon's character, Jassi, from Ganapath was unveiled. The action thriller also stars Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chautha to be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep share throwback pics with Rajiv Kapoor
- Sanjay Kapoor and his wife, Maheep shared throwback pictures from the fun times they had with Rajiv Kapoor who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Kapoor had said about Rajiv in his book: 'I worry a lot about Chimpu'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor's father Randhir reveals due date of her second child with Saif
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, recently revealed her due date. Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav Shukla evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Anita Hassanandani welcomes baby boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa shares 'sociopath' checklist, Twitter thinks it's response to Kangana
- Actor Richa Chadha has shared a checklist for identifying sociopaths. She had previously shared a checklist about narcissistic personality disorder. Her tweets were seen by many as a response to Kangana Ranaut's recent claims.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won
- As Twitter exploded at Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep, the Queen actor now wants to know how many national or Padma awards the Hollywood legend has won.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Destiny wasn't on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but not bitter: Raza Murad
- Raza Murad has said that the late Rajiv Kapoor was lonely, but never bitter. Raza, speaking to reporters, said that destiny was never on Rajiv's side.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara in splits after fan says Kangana is undoubtedly the best actor on Mars
- After Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claims about being the most capable actor in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manoj Bajpayee goes underground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox