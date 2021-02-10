Actor Kriti Sanon on Wednesday shared the first look of her character Jassi from the upcoming action drama, Ganapath. A day before, Tiger Shroff had upped the excitement by sharing a precursor to the look.

Sharing the motion poster, she wrote: "Meet JASSI !! Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff Can't wait for the shoot to begin! Lets KILL it! #Ganapath #VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh #GoodCo @pooja_ent #PoojaEntertainment."





The poster presents Kriti in an electrifying manner, on a bike and looking backwards. She sports a raw and rugged look--donning a black top and green cargo pants. Kriti will be paired with Tiger in the thriller.

Ganapath will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is a Pooja Entertainment and Good Co. production. The film will go on floors soon, the pre-production for which has already commenced.

Speaking about it, Kriti said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I’ve been wanting to explore the genre of Action since a while now and I’m super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I’m glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."

Talking about casting Kriti for the role, Vikas added: "Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly ‘The Right One’ to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra recalls how director told her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song, Salman Khan had to intervene

On Tuesday, Tiger had teased his fans about his mysterious co-star. Back in November, Tiger had announced Ganapath and had written: "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!" The motion poster had shown him standing on top of a rubble with his back to the camera.

Ganapath is set for release in 2022.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON