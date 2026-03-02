'Yami Gautam's court monologue>whatever Kriti Sanon has done': Internet is not happy with Zee Cine Awards Best Actress

It was a big night for Kriti Sanon at the Zee Cine Awards 2026 as she clinched the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) trophy for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein. However, several social media users are not happy with the news. They expressed their disappointment, insisting that Yami Gautam was more deserving of the honour for her role in Haq. Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein and Yami Gautam's Haq released in November last year.

Internet not happy At the award ceremony, recently held in Mumbai, Kriti was named as Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) for her role in Tere Ishk Mein. Other actors nominated for the trophy included: Yami Gautam for Haq, Triptii Dimri for Dhadak 2, Sonam Bajwa for Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kangana Ranaut for Emergency and Aneet Padda for Saiyaara.

Not everyone on social media seemed convinced by Kriti’s win, with many social media users arguing that Yami was more deserving of the trophy for her performance in Haq. Several people took to platforms such as Reddit to voice their disappointment, sparking a wave of debate around the final decision.

One wrote, “Best Actress should’ve been Yami Gautum for Haq”, with another mentioning, “Here Yami and Kangana deserved it over Kriti and Alia. And because we like one more than the other, or one gets lesser awards than the other , doesn't make it better.”

“Yami deserved it wth,” one comment read, with one writing, “Well Kriti is good too but Yami from haq deserve it.”

“I absolutely adore her but this is undeserved. I was just annoyed by her throughout the film, which I can't quite tell if that was intended. Yami Gautam should've won. Or even Kangana Ranaut or Tripti Dimri.,” one wrote.