Kritika Kamra holds husband Gaurav Kapur close at their wedding reception; fans call them ‘classy, new favourite couple’

At their wedding reception, Kritika and Gaurav exuded couple goals as they arrived together and posed for the paparazzi. Kritika wore a V-neck, body-hugging blue gown and completed her look with a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Gaurav looked dashing in a blue formal suit. The couple happily posed for the photographers before entering the venue and appeared inseparable throughout the evening.

Actor Kritika Kamra married her boyfriend, television presenter Gaurav Kapur , on March 11 in an intimate terrace wedding. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry friends on March 12 in Mumbai, and several photos and videos from the celebration have surfaced online. One of the videos showed Kritika holding Gaurav’s arm as they posed for the paparazzi. Fans cannot stop gushing about the newlyweds.

The video soon went viral online, with several Reddit users praising their chemistry and commenting on how happy Kritika looked. One comment read, “Man she looks so happy, genuinely happy. Love that for her!!” Another wrote, “Absolutely adorable! I met Gaurav Kapur briefly long time ago and he is so well spoken and sharp ❤️ They make such a good couple.” A third fan commented, “They look so classy.” Another wrote, “Ahhhhh. New fav couple in town!!!!” One more comment read, “They look so good together. Something about them feels fresh… can’t pinpoint what.” Another added, “They look lovely together!”

The reception was attended by several well-known personalities, including Soha Ali Khan, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Anya Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Ashish Nehra and Malaika Arora, among others.

About Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra Until December 2025, Kritika and Gaurav had kept their relationship under wraps. The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Kritika shared a glimpse of their breakfast date. Since then, they have largely kept their personal lives private.

They opted for an intimate wedding ceremony on the terrace of their Bandra residence. For the wedding, Kritika looked stunning in a red saree, while Gaurav wore a beige sherwani. After the ceremony, the couple was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi outside their home.

Although the wedding itself was intimate, it turned into a star-studded affair with several Bollywood and cricket personalities in attendance. Celebrities such as Virender Sehwag, Masaba Gupta, Neha Dhupia and others joined the celebrations and were even seen dancing with the couple.