Kritika Kamra holds husband Gaurav Kapur close at their wedding reception; fans call them ‘classy, new favourite couple’
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur hosted a grand reception for industry friends on March 12. The newlyweds had fans praising their chemistry.
Actor Kritika Kamra married her boyfriend, television presenter Gaurav Kapur, on March 11 in an intimate terrace wedding. The couple hosted a grand wedding reception for their industry friends on March 12 in Mumbai, and several photos and videos from the celebration have surfaced online. One of the videos showed Kritika holding Gaurav’s arm as they posed for the paparazzi. Fans cannot stop gushing about the newlyweds.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's wedding reception
At their wedding reception, Kritika and Gaurav exuded couple goals as they arrived together and posed for the paparazzi. Kritika wore a V-neck, body-hugging blue gown and completed her look with a diamond necklace. Meanwhile, Gaurav looked dashing in a blue formal suit. The couple happily posed for the photographers before entering the venue and appeared inseparable throughout the evening.
The video soon went viral online, with several Reddit users praising their chemistry and commenting on how happy Kritika looked. One comment read, “Man she looks so happy, genuinely happy. Love that for her!!” Another wrote, “Absolutely adorable! I met Gaurav Kapur briefly long time ago and he is so well spoken and sharp ❤️ They make such a good couple.” A third fan commented, “They look so classy.” Another wrote, “Ahhhhh. New fav couple in town!!!!” One more comment read, “They look so good together. Something about them feels fresh… can’t pinpoint what.” Another added, “They look lovely together!”
The reception was attended by several well-known personalities, including Soha Ali Khan, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Anya Singh, Naseeruddin Shah, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Ashish Nehra and Malaika Arora, among others.
About Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra
Until December 2025, Kritika and Gaurav had kept their relationship under wraps. The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Kritika shared a glimpse of their breakfast date. Since then, they have largely kept their personal lives private.
They opted for an intimate wedding ceremony on the terrace of their Bandra residence. For the wedding, Kritika looked stunning in a red saree, while Gaurav wore a beige sherwani. After the ceremony, the couple was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi outside their home.
Although the wedding itself was intimate, it turned into a star-studded affair with several Bollywood and cricket personalities in attendance. Celebrities such as Virender Sehwag, Masaba Gupta, Neha Dhupia and others joined the celebrations and were even seen dancing with the couple.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
