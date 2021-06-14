Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK claps back at 'gadha' Mika Singh, claims singer begged him to be invited to party, arrange concert
KRK claps back at 'gadha' Mika Singh, claims singer begged him to be invited to party, arrange concert

  • Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, in retaliation to Mika Singh's diss track against him, has levelled a series of allegations against the singer in a new video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 11:22 AM IST

Self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has released a new video, in response to singer Mika Singh's diss track against him. KRK on Sunday posted the video on his YouTube channel, and proceeded to attack Mika on several issues.

KRK claimed that Mika Singh had once begged for an invitation to his birthday party, and in 2004 had pleaded with KRK to arrange a concert in Dubai for him. Mika released the diss track, titled #KRKKutta, last week.

In the video, KRK said in Hindi, "He once told the media that he attended my birthday party, and abused me in front of Vivek Oberoi. These useless journalists should have asked Vivek to confirm this, because he was actually there. What had really happened was that I hadn't even invited him (Mika). He called me and cried over the phone, 'Brother, I am your neighbour, and you haven't invited me to your birthday party'."

KRK continued, "So of course, I couldn't say no to a man who was begging to be invited. He came, Vivek was also there. And if he wasn't even invited in the first place, and he begged me to be allowed to come, how could he have abused me?"

KRK also recalled a story about Mika asking him to arrange a concert for him. "I remember he used to roam around with a guitar in 2004. He once came to meet me with a friend of mine, Mehmood. He told us he's a singer, so we asked him to sing a song for us." KRK then proceeded to mimic, in a mocking tone, Mika singing Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag. He added, "I told him 'you aren't a singer, you are a donkey, and you're braying like one'."

Also read: KRK takes dig at Salman Khan in birthday message for Disha Patani: 'You look horrible with buddha actors'

Mika and KRK's feud began when the singer sided with Salman Khan in the actor's legal tussle with KRK. Salman has filed a defamation lawsuit against KRK, over allegations of corruption. KRK, however, maintains that it is in retaliation for his negative review of Salman's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

