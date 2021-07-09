KRK vows to review Haseen Dillruba after Kanika Dhillon’s comments: ‘Won’t accept that any filmmaker abuses critics’

Self-proclaimed ‘number one critic in the world’ Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has decided to review Haseen Dillruba after initially dismissing it as a ‘C-grade film’. His decision comes in the wake of writer Kanika Dhillon’s response to negative reviews of the film.

Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. It is the story of a woman, Rani Kashyap, who is being investigated for her possible role in the death of her husband in a cylinder explosion.

Kamaal R Khan tweeted on Thursday, “Writer #KanikaDhillon is calling all critics idiots for saying bad about her film #HaseenDilruba! Very good! These critics deserve it. Aur Karo Inn filmwalon Ki Chamchagiri (Serves them right for being bootlickers of Bollywood celebrities). Now I will review this film. I won’t accept that any film maker abuses critics if even they are shameless!”

Incidentally, KRK’s decision to review Haseen Dillruba comes days after he called the film unworthy of his time. He wrote on Twitter last week, “Many people are asking me to review film #HaseenDillruba! First thing I don’t know, when this film released and where. Second thing I don’t review C grade films of C grade actors because Me Me Me #DrKRK is the No.1 critic in the world.”

Taapsee and Kanika have been hitting back at negative reviews of Haseen Dillruba. Taapsee has claimed that a critic took ‘personal digs’ at her in their Haseen Dillruba review.

Kanika, in a recent interview, was asked about the ‘defensive stance’ taken by her and Taapsee against negative reviews. She claimed that she is not opposed to unfavourable reviews but will not stand for it if critics begin ‘reviewing the person’.

“Nothing like that. Please pick up my timeline, there are so many reviews that are not favourable but they are written in such great manner. It’s called a review (of film/characters) but if you start reviewing the person, why will I take it? I will dismiss it obviously! If you don’t like a film, it’s your opinion and as filmmakers, we respect varied opinions, but there is a way to put it across. And there is a dignity in putting it across. Let’s not lose dignity,” she told Mashable.