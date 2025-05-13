Kunal Kapoor defends his and Saif Ali Khan's film Jewel Thief against criticism: 'It was never supposed to be profound'

Actor Kunal Kapoor made his acting comeback with Netflix's Jewel Thief. The heist film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. But the comeback did not land perfectly. While Kunal's performance was praised, the film received mixed to negative reviews. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kunal defends the film, saying it did end up doing what it was supposed to. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan says he 'hated' himself on first day of Jewel Thief shoot: 'Sometimes I don't know what I'm doing') Kunal Kapoor worked alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in Jewel Thief.

Kunal Kapoor on Jewel Thief

Talking about what drew him to Jewel Thief, Kunal says, "It was multiple things starting with a chance to do something I haven't done before. That's the most important thing for an actor. My belief is that sometimes a smaller part can make more of an impact if it surprises people, as opposed to a leading part where you do something they have already seen you do. This kind of character has always been my favourite. It's just unfortunate I have never had the chance to be part of one of these films."

On the criticism of Jewel Thief

The film did not receive favourable reviews from critics and even a section of the audience. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it 'a forgettable heist drama'. The film has a sickly score of 4.1 out of 10 on IMDb and a dismal 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Talking about the reactions to the film, Kunal says, "You would obviously want the film to land 100%. That is the most important thing, of course, because if people enjoy the film, they enjoy your work."

However, he believes that the film did entertain the audiences. "Having said that, the reactions that I have gotten from people have shown that it did what it was supposed to do, which was entertain. It was supposed to be fun and have enough surprises to keep you engaged. That, it has done. It was never supposed to be this profound thing that changes your opinion about the world. It was supposed to be a fun ride and it has delivered on that," adds Kunal.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins was released on Netflix on April 25.