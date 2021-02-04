Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes nominations
bollywood

Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes nominations

From Kunal Kohli sharing minute details of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding to nominations for Golden Globes 2021, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Here are top entertainment news stories.

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: ‘We came away becoming closer’

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli was one of the few from the film fraternity who attended actor Varun Dhawan and designer Natasha Dalal’s intimate wedding last month. After being in a relationship for several years, Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24.

(Read full story here)

Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas had got themselves inked to mark their first engagement anniversary in 2019. Here's more about their identical tattoos.

(Read full story here)

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

David Fincher’s vision of a bygone Hollywood, Mank, topped nominations to the 78th Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday with six nods, leading Netflix’s overall domination in a pandemic-marred movie year.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares her childhood struggles after dad's death

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her childhood struggles on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14. She lost her father at an early age and shared with Rakhi Sawant, how society treated her family, due to the lack of a father-figure.

(Read full story here)

Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary: ‘I miss her and I can't even tell her that’

Arjun Kapoor, who shared a close bond with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor, paid a heartfelt tribute to her on her birth anniversary. He shared a video message for his fans and followers, encouraging them to spend time with their families and loved ones because life is unpredictable.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan-natasha dalal varun dhawan natasha dalaal priyanka chopra bigg boss 14

Related Stories

bollywood

Genelia D'Souza hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish Deshmukh on 9th wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:12 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:13 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP