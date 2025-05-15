Kusha Kapila claps back at ‘random celebrity’ tag for her Cannes Film Festival appearance

Kusha Kapila did not mince words when an Instagram user put her picture from the time she attended the Cannes Film Festival and used it to diss the presence of influencers there. Kusha called out the label of ‘random celebrity’ and defended her presence at the festival. (Also read: Vir Das takes a dig at Cannes Film Festival's ban on nudity and voluminous outfits: ‘Planned 78 foot long piece’) Kusha Kapila walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet in a silver gown with a black top for a movie premiere.

What Kusha Kapila said about her Cannes appearance

In the reel, a scene from the American TV show The Studio was used to comment on the presence of influencers at Cannes Film Festival. Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara's characters take aim at influencers who do not even come inside the awards show and leave after taking pictures on the red carpet. The reel was accompanied with a voiceover commenting on a similar occurrence at the Cannes Film Festival over the last few years.

Along with Kusha, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and actor Urvashi Rautela's pictures were used to question what these ‘random’ celebrities were doing at the film festival. As per Pinkvilla, Kusha commented on the reel, which read, “You have taken a picture of mine from 2023, slapped on a meme that you are likely making about this year’s Cannes film festival. I have already been called out plenty that year, reflected, course corrected and done my share of apologising and never ever been seen in a place where I don’t deserve a place.”

Earlier, Kusha had taken to her X account to call out another journalist who had questioned the presence of influencers at the festival. Kusha had clarified that she will continue to make the best use of the opportunities that are available to her and does not appreciate how her hard work was ‘invalidated’.

'Calling someone's entire existence random is not cool'

In her comment, she added, “For context, I actually did attend the screening that day for the show, The Idol, and sat through two episodes of the show and also posted an honest review. It was a terrible show. I posted pictures and stories from inside the screening so no, I didn't just exit from the red carpet.”

Her comment further read, “Historically companies HAVE sponsored celebrities and actors to walk the red carpet. Brands buy the ticket for the red carpet. Title sponsors of the event can have their ambassadors walk on the carpets. It's not a trend started by creators/influencers. Calling me out for not yet making a mark as an actor is fair, I will keep trying and take that on my chin but please don't refer to me as a random celebrity. Calling someone's entire existence random is not cool. I am a creator. Call me that please. It's a meme for you. For me, it's my identity.”

This year at the Cannes Film Festival, director Payal Kapadia is part of the main jury. One Indian film, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will premiere at the Un Certain Regard category. Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri will be screened as part of the Cannes Classics section.