Vir Das takes a dig at Cannes Film Festival's ban on nudity and voluminous outfits: ‘Planned 78 foot long piece’

Actor-comedian Vir Das took a hilarious dig at the 78th Cannes Film Festival's newly introduced rules banning nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet. As the festival commenced on May 14, Vir wrote a sarcastic post giving colourful details of what he had planned to wear during his appearance at the festival. (Also read: Halle Berry had to ditch her Gaurav Gupta dress at Cannes due to festival's new dress code: 'The train is too big') Vir Das wrote a tongue-in-cheek post on Cannes no nudity, long dress rule at the festival's red carpet.

Vir posted his take on Instagram

Vir took to his Instagram and posted a long note which started with, "It's with deep regret that I announce I will no longer be attending the Cannes film festival because of the new red carpet rules. For multiple generations nude voluminous gowns with large trains have been culturally specific to the comedy community," Vir said.

Giving details what he had planned to wear at this year's red carpet, Vir further wrote, “This year I had planned a dark beige, 78 foot long, off-shoulder piece that moved finely into sleeves that covered my wrists, but dipped lower and gently showcased the heart of my scrotum.”

He added, "But if I can't wear a Gota original, I refuse to let our culture be shunted. I was planning on taking multiple selfies of cultural significance. But someone has to take a stand. I wish the festival all the best.”

Internet reacts

Fans reactions were as funny as the comedian's post. One user wrote, "Could you plz make the AI make a virtual image of your special dress.... Some people like me have a little difficulty visualizing the outfit." Another one sarcastically wrote, "We respect your decision and stand by you in such difficult times".

A third user wrote, "We have been robbed. Maybe you can use this costume for one of your shows? Maybe the London one." Another wrote, "I choked on my coffee laughing!" Many celebrities like Prateik Smita Patil, Lilette Dubey, Tahira Kashyap also commented with laughing emojis.

Celebrities who violated the order

The new dress code in place at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was violated on the opening day as several stars arrived on the red carpet in extravagant dresses. Heidi Klum flouted the large dress ban with a pink-and-white gown with a massive train. Chinese actor Wan QianHui posed with a massive, cloudlike white dress that looked like it had giant cotton balls attached to it on the steps outside the Palais.

Halle Berry, who is on the Cannes jury this year, noted she had changed her opening night look to comply with the new Cannes policy.