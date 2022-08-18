Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Laal Singh Chaddha box office week 1 collection: Aamir Khan film's one week haul is less than KGF 2's first day earnings

Laal Singh Chaddha box office week 1 collection: Aamir Khan film's one week haul is less than KGF 2's first day earnings

bollywood
Published on Aug 18, 2022 12:48 PM IST
  • Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan's film is now in free fall at the ticket window, failing to cross even the 50 crore mark domestically in one week.
Aamir Khan plays the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released on August 11.
Aamir Khan plays the lead in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released on August 11.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s fate at the box office is going from bad to worse with each passing day. On Wednesday, the seventh day of its release, the film managed to earn just 1.5 crore in India, a fall of 35 percent over the previous day. This means that despite a wide release, the much-anticipated film has failed to cross 50 crore in its first seven days. In contrast, a few months ago, the Hindi-dubbed version of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 had earned 54 crore on day one alone. Also read: R Madhavan talks about the reason behind Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. The film opened at 11.70 crore, an underwhelming figure, which then proceeded to fall each subsequent day, barring a marginal increase on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the film earned only 1.5 crore as per a report in boxofficeindia.com. Saying that the collections are in ‘free fall’, the report added that the film isn’t expected to do much business further and will shut shop soon.

Trade analysts had earlier predicted the film would struggle to cross the 100-crore barrier in domestic earnings but given the recent freefall, they have revised their estimates for the film’s lifetime earnings to just about 60 crore or so. Given that no film of Aamir Khan has done this bad in over a decade, this has sent alarm bells ringing in the industry.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump and like the original, tells the story of a simple common man while also drawing parallels with the journey of the country in the same time period. Prior to its release, there were calls for boycott of the film on social media by some sections miffed with Aamir’s old comments on India. Insiders have said that the boycott calls, coupled with lukewarm critical response, could be contributing factors for the film’s no show at the ticket window.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
laal singh chaddha aamir khan kgf: chapter 2 + 1 more
laal singh chaddha aamir khan kgf: chapter 2
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out