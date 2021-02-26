IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
bollywood

Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'

Pop singer Lady Gaga and her family are devastated after the violent dognapping of her two pups. The singer has even offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Singer and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 to anyone who helps her reunite with her dogs. Her dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery.

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, told The New York Post on Thursday that he has been in contact with her since the attack. "We're just sick over it, it's really horrible. It's like someone took one of your kids," he said.

The dog walker was shot on Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time, but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.

It's not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, the captain said.

Also read: Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar guidelines for OTT will help: 'We had to run from pillar to post to prevent an arrest'

Lady Gaga is offering the reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked, according to her representative. An email address for tips, KojiandGustav@gmail.com, has been set up. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. local time Wednesday following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division.

(With inputs from AP.)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lady gaga

Related Stories

A picture of a French bulldog is featured above the entrance of Dog-E-Den Hollywood near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP)
A picture of a French bulldog is featured above the entrance of Dog-E-Den Hollywood near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. where Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her French bulldogs stolen, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(AP)
world news

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA

AP, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:53 AM IST
The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time, but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.
READ FULL STORY
Lady Gaga and her seven OG face masks own VMA(Instagram/ladygaga/el_pais)
Lady Gaga and her seven OG face masks own VMA(Instagram/ladygaga/el_pais)
fashion

Lady Gaga’s OG face masks steal the show at Video Music Awards

By Zarafshan Shiraz | Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 31, 2020 08:57 PM IST
If cleaning up at the Video Music Awards with Artist of the Year and Song of the Year trophies were not enough, Lady Gaga definitely made heads turn in the most fashionable accessory this year - the face mask
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
bollywood

Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Pop singer Lady Gaga and her family are devastated after the violent dognapping of her two pups. The singer has even offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.
bollywood

Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The second song from Roohi shows Rajkummar Rao's Bhawra slowly falling in love with Janhvi Kapoor's character after abducts her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Abbas Zafar talks about films, his latest with Salman Khan - Bharat- and more.
Ali Abbas Zafar talks about films, his latest with Salman Khan - Bharat- and more.
bollywood

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes new guidelines for OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:47 AM IST
  • Most filmmakers welcome the new guidelines for OTT while Onir called it 'death of Cinema and Good content'. Ali Abbar Zafar has called it a good step
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Bachchan Pandey.
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Jacqueline drops pic from Bachchan Pandey set, DJ Snake calls her queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glorious sunkissed picture of hers and showering her with praise and love were not just her many fans but internationally known, DJ Snake. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
bollywood

Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned a note about how people ask him if he is a girl when he takes care of his skin. He said he loves being a man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha.
Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:44 AM IST
A photographer shared beautiful pictures of Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha on actor's 40th birthday on Thursday. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.
bollywood

Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Emma Watson not retiring from acting, Salman-SRK come together for Pathan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • From rumours of Emma Watson's retirement from acting making headlines to Salman Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Pathan, here are top entertainment news stories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
bollywood

Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about how she was not tagged in the 10th anniversary posts of her film Tanu Weds Manu by some sections of the media. She said that a few people wish she was Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
Amrita Rao has named her son Veer.
bollywood

Amrita Rao on motherhood: ‘No one can really prepare you for the journey'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Amrita Rao has said that she wasn't prepared to handle many new mother problems as parents forget to tell their children many things by the time they become grandparents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
Deepika Padukone braved the crowds in Mumbai as a woman tried to pull her purse.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Deepika struggles to get into her car as a woman pulls her purse, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 AM IST
  • Spotted outside a food joint in Mumbai, Deepika Padukone was seen struggling when a woman tried to pull her purse in an attempt to sell tissues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saveree Sri Gaur (Sourced photo)
Saveree Sri Gaur (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Theatre or cinema, all strive to entertain audience: Saveree Sri Gaur

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:48 PM IST
Actor Saveree Sri Gaur known for playing, Budhani in the film ‘Bhor’, feels theatre and cinema both have their own charm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss.(AFP)
bollywood

Salman Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Pathan, see a picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:35 PM IST
  • Salman Khan reportedly shot for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan on Thursday. See a picture from the set here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant visits her mother in hospital.(Varinder Chawla)
Rakhi Sawant visits her mother in hospital.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Rakhi visits mom in hospital, Kashmera, Sambhavna assure 'financial support'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant visited her ailing mother at hospital, accompanied by Kashmera Shah and Sambhavna Seth, who assured 'emotional and financial support' for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac