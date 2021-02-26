Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'

Singer and Oscar-winner Lady Gaga has offered a reward of $500,000 to anyone who helps her reunite with her dogs. Her dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery.

Gaga's father, Joe Germanotta, told The New York Post on Thursday that he has been in contact with her since the attack. "We're just sick over it, it's really horrible. It's like someone took one of your kids," he said.

The dog walker was shot on Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time, but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.

It's not yet clear if the dog walker was targeted because of his celebrity client, the captain said.

Lady Gaga is offering the reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked, according to her representative. An email address for tips, KojiandGustav@gmail.com, has been set up. The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, around 9:40 p.m. local time Wednesday following several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt. Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood Division.

(With inputs from AP.)

