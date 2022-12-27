Lakshmi Manchu on playing a lesbian: As artistes, it’s our responsibility to talk about things that make people uncomfortable

Actor Lakshmi Manchu is on a high due to all the feedback which she has got for her role of lesbian in Malayalam action thriller Monster, and she admits her decision did come with its share of apprehensions.

In fact, she is happy to witness that regional industries are also trying their best to push boundaries in terms of subjects being tackled on screen.

“I was excited to play the role of a lesbian because it’s something that I have never done before. But it was a sword which came with a double edge. You are always apprehensive these days about how your character is perceived, until it comes out and (you see) how the audience will receive it,” Manchu tells us.

The 45-year-old adds, “So that nervousness was there for me. But other than that it was something I have never done before. For me, it was about pushing boundaries which pushed me to pick it up. And then I was assured by the fact that Mohanlal sir was there with me in the film. I know, everything and anything that he touches, he puts a lot of thought into it. So, I felt secure because of that”.

The actor, who has starred in Telugu as well as English films, confesses that she didn’t think a Malayalam film would get so much attention. “I was very nervous initially how they would receive my entire character in the film, but I feel lucky now… I’ve been getting crazy calls where people are screaming and telling me wonderful things. I haven’t had this kind of response in a while,” she admits.

Opening up about her decision to pick the role, the daughter of Telugu cinema’s veteran actor Mohan Babu, reveals, “As artists, it is our responsibility to talk about things which are uncomfortable. As artists, we are the ones who can bring it out to light. And it is a fantastic step that not just Hindi movies who are dealing with such subjects but even regional cinema is also catering to it”.

Here, Manchu notes that she is not “showing anything that doesn’t exist” as she stresses, “It’s up to us if we want to put blind folders. Everything is out there, and it is about how much we are willing to receive, perceive and be open to”.

“I can see why some would shy away from such characters, each to their own,” she adds.

But why do you think the topic of homosexuality remains to be an uncomfortable subject?

“It’s not just about the theme of LGBTQ. It is even uncomfortable to talk about a man and woman if we start specifying the place they come from, the political system or the caste system. We are still fighting all kinds of wars,” she explains.

And it is not just about one topic. “There are so many topics (which need to be covered). I have a lot of issues about how we shun down autism in India. We don’t really see them out in the open like we see the Western world doing. It is still such a taboo to incorporate them into our regular lives. So, there are many topics that really move me beyond measure. As an artist, you can really say ‘I’ll only do this and be open and willing when such roles come your way,” she signs off.