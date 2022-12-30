Luv Sinha says Bollywood continues to give opportunities to actors who 'can’t speak Hindi' and 'can’t act'

Luv Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, believes the Hindi film industry gives too many chances to actors 'who are as plastic as the surgeries they get'. The actor-politician shared his views on how Bollywood continues to hire people with no talent for big projects. Luv, who made his debut in 2010 with Sadiyaan, is also acting in Anil Sharma's under production sequel, Gadar 2. (Also read: Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv says he wouldn't be compared to her if his debut film was a hit)

In a tweet, Luv stated, "I’m not too sure about our other film industries but the Hindi film industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can’t speak Hindi, can’t act but will continue to get work in big projects helmed by talented filmmakers." The actor, without naming anyone, seemed to hint that Bollywood filmmakers are hiring people who are less deserving of their success.

I’m not too sure about our other film industries but the Hindi Film Industry gives opportunities to some actors who are as plastic as the surgeries they get. They can’t speak Hindi, can’t act but will continue to get work in big projects helmed by talented filmmakers. — Luv S Sinha (@LuvSinha) December 29, 2022

Replying to his tweet, one fan wrote back, "I really hope In 2023 there is a chance for newcomers like us who are well versed with language and talent get to feature in Hindi Cinema." Another fan alluded to his father Shatrughan's success in cinema and said, "It does take effort beta, see your Dad.. How he was introduced by Dev Anand Saahab, then played roles with grey shades and finally You saw Kaalicharan.. WoW.. He was so fearlessly dashing. (heart eyes emoji) @ShatruganSinha."

After making his acting debut in Raj Kanwar's Sadiyaan alongside Feryna Wazheir, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Rekha, Luv also acted in JP Dutta's war drama Paltan (2018). He played Second Lieutenant Attar Singh in the action film based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The multi-starrer also featured Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, and Harshvardhan Rane.

He will next be seen in Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in 2023. Luv had contested in the Bihar Legislative Assembly election from the Congress Party but eventually lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin in 2020.

His younger sister, Sonakshi Sinha, is also an actor and made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg (2010). Luv's twin, Kussh S Sinha, is directing Sonakshi in the upcoming film Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. The Hindi film, which was shot in the UK earlier this year, also stars Paresh Rawal, Suhail Nayyar and Arjun Rampal in a cameo.

