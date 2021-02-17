Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv says he wouldn't be compared to her if his debut film was a hit
- Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv, has said that he is proud of her for having taken the family legacy forward, and had his debut film been a blockbuster, he wouldn't have been compared to her.
Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv, has said that he wouldn't be compared to her if his debut film had been a hit. Sonakshi and Luv, who are the children of actor Shatrughan Sinha, made their acting debuts in 2010.
While Luv's debut film, Sadiyaan, didn't do well, Sonakshi's first, Dabangg, was a blockbuster. In an interview, he said that comparisons between the two are unavoidable.
"If I had made a great debut that became a blockbuster, you wouldn’t be asking me this question," he told The Times of India. "In fact, I am grateful that her debut film worked. It meant that she took the legacy forward. I hope I can do the same someday. There can be no comparison between a brother and a sister. Even comparisons with my father would be unfair because his time was different, his journey was different."
Luv said that he is proud of Sonakshi for not falling into 'the PR game', and being selective about her projects. He said, "I am glad she never got into the PR game of trying to prove she is number one. She delivered some big hits back-to-back and even then she did not proclaim to be number one. One should appreciate that. She is very picky about her work and doesn’t get into the rat race and number games."
While Luv took eight years to appear in a follow-up to his debut film, Sonakshi has appeared in hits such as Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3.
She spoke about the success of her first film in a recent interview with Hindustan Times. "After Dabangg, it took a while for it to sink that it has released and become such a big hit. People suddenly started recognising me on the streets, calling out my name. I would go to cricket matches and people would say ‘you are the Dabangg girl’. I am a very low-key person, so even though I have seen my dad see it, I never experienced this in a way like that," she said.
