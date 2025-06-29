Maa box office collection Day 3: Kajol’s mythological horror film sees growth, ends opening weekend with 17 crore

Maa box office collection Day 3: After a three-year hiatus, Bollywood actor Kajol has returned to the big screen with her recent release, a mythological horror film, Maa. The film opened to a slow start at the box office but showed slight growth over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, the film's total collection now stands at ₹17.36 crore. Kajol's still from the mythological horror film, Maa.

Box office performance of Kajol's film

The trade tracking site reported that the film earned ₹4.65 crore on day 1, followed by a slight growth, earning ₹6 crore on day 2. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film managed to maintain momentum at the box office and collected ₹6.71 crore on day 3, taking the film’s total to ₹17.36 crore. The film had an overall 30.99% Hindi occupancy, with 10.71% in morning shows, 35.57% in afternoon shows and 46.68% in evening shows.

The film clashed with Vishnu Manchu's star-studded film Kannappa, which featured cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Prabhas. While Maa managed to earn more than Vishnu's film ( ₹5.66 crore) on day 3, it is still lagging behind, as Kannappa earned ₹--- crore in its opening weekend.

About Maa

Helmed by Vishal Furia and backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the mythological horror film also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Ronit Roy and Kherin Sharma, among others, in key roles. The film revolves around the story of how Aambika, after her husband dies due to a supernatural cause, and her daughter visit his hometown, only to discover a demonic curse that puts their lives at risk. While Kajol's performance has been appreciated, many criticised the film for its second half and lack of jump scares.

Maa is Kajol's first-ever horror film. Talking about why she said yes to Maa, Kajol told Hindustan Times, "Maa came to me as a concept note, and I loved it because I am quite a mythology buff. Our country has such wonderful and fabulous stories and one of my favourites is Maa Kali and Raktabeej's story."