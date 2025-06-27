Maa Twitter reviews: Fans say Kajol's lead performance is the saving grace, horror film drags in the second half

The mythological horror thriller Maa, starring Kajol in the lead, released in theatres on Friday. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film sees Kajol in a horror film for the first time in her career. Several fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to the film after watching it in theatres. Although the praise for Kajol's performance was unanimous, many felt the film did not land the horror aspects well and played safe. (Also read: Maa movie review: Kajol's film takes it's time- and yours -- but forgets to bring the horror in this mythological drama) A still from Kajol's Maa, which released in theatres on June 27.

Kajol's performance

A fan reviewed the film and wrote, “A mother’s fight with dark forces. It is scary, emotional, and powerful. Kajol is amazing; real & fearless. Great story, strong acting, spooky moments.”

A second review read, “Maa is a moving watch for those who enjoy family dramas and mother-centric narratives. Kajol delivers a compelling performance, balancing vulnerability and strength with grace. The emotional storytelling hits home, though some scenes feel melodramatic and stretched.”

What doesn't work

Another review of the film read, “Maa opens with promise — myth, mood, and menace. Kajol is fierce, Divyendu electric, and the VFX? Gorgeous. But the story drags until the final act. When it clicks, it slaps. Just wish it got there sooner. Verdict: Style high, soul late.” “Watched #Maa but found no horror in the film. Kajol's performance was decent. One time watch,” read a review.

A fan also noted that Kajol is best suited for rom-coms like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. “Dear Kajol, you are good for romantic movies like DDLJ, KKKG, KKHH, PTHHT, etc. This mytho-horror genre is not for you. Do a romantic movie, waiting,” said the fan.

Another review pointed out illogical plot points and stated, “MAA is a mythological horror film which was mostly undetailed and illogical... Plot was decent (fairytale fantasy), but execution falters... Bgm was good. The film has lots of VFX shots which were actually good and clear. The cast did well...But overall, it is neither good as Shaitaan nor like Streeverse films. In the two twists, one was expected,and one was not. Backstory misses the detailing as Furia did in his previous outing, Chhorri2, too ... Attacking/face off scenes could have been composed better ... Overall an average fare for me.”

Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. Saiwyn Quadras wrote the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor. The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra.