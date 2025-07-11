Maalik box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao film fails to beat Bhool Chuk Maaf's opening day haul, earns 3 crore

Maalik box office collection Day 1: Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama finally hit theatres today (July 11). While fans were excited to see the actor in a role that deviates from his usual characters, the film may not have resonated as strongly with the audience. It had a sluggish start at the box office, earning less than his previous release, Bhool Chuk Maaf, did on its opening day. Maalik box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao plays a gangster in the crime drama Maalik.

Maalik's box office performance

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Maalik collected ₹3.48 crore on Day 1 — a figure that pales in comparison to Bhool Chuk Maaf, which earned ₹7 crore on its opening day. The earnings are also lower than John Abraham’s The Diplomat, which collected ₹4 crore on Day 1.

However, despite the underwhelming opening, the film outperformed Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which earned just ₹32 lakh at the box office. Helmed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor.

About Maalik

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. The cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta, and Baljinder Kaur in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics. While Rao was praised for his performance, the film’s predictable storyline left many disappointed.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of Maalik reads, "Despite its flaws, Maalik stands tall, much like its hero, punching above its weight thanks to Rao’s fiery energy. If you enjoy watching a familiar story served with extra spice and swagger, Maalik might click with you. And who knows, with a tighter sequel, this saga could rise higher and roar louder."