Maalik box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao's film outshines Shanaya Kapoor's debut project, earns over 8 crore

Maalik box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s dark and intense film is overshadowing Shanaya Kapoor’s debut vehicle Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Maalik earned over ₹4 crore on day 2, while Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan registered business of ₹36 lakh. Maalik box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in film directed by Pulkit.

Box office report

As per Sacnilk, Rajkummar's film Maalik saw a boost in box office collection on its second day, raking in ₹4.45 crore (early estimates), surpassing its opening day collection of ₹3.75 crore. The total collection stands at ₹8.2 crore.

When it comes to footfall, Maalik had an overall 14.16% occupancy in Hindi on Saturday. The morning shows registered 6.40% footfall, while afternoon shows had 16.95% footfall. The evening shows had 19.14% footfall. The film was released on Friday.

The film is giving tough competition to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which also stars Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya. The film registered business of ₹36 lakh on its second day, a slight improvement from its opening day collection of ₹30 lakh. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's total collection stands at ₹66 lakh, still trailing behind Rajkummar's Maalik. The film's box office performance remains underwhelming compared to its competitor. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan had an overall 12.61% occupancy in Hindi on Saturday.

About the films

Directed by Pulkit, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role alongside Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. The cast also includes Saurabh Sachdeva, Saurabh Shukla, Anshumaan Pushkar, Swanand Kirkire, Rajendra Gupta, and Baljinder Kaur in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics. While Rajkummar was praised for his performance, the film’s predictable storyline left many disappointed.

Meanwhile, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan revolves around emotions, romance, and the connection between its lead characters. The film, which released in theatres on Friday,

is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra. Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan" is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films.