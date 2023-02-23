Maanvi Gagroo marries Kumar Varun, shares dreamy official wedding pics

Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who announced her engagement last month, married actor Kumar Varun on Thursday. The couple posted pictures from their intimate wedding ceremony which was only attended by their close friends and family members. Congratulatory messages are currently pouring in for them on social media. Also read: Maanvi Gagroo shows off her ‘engagement ring’

Maanvi opted for a red embroidered saree with a matching veil for the wedding ceremony. She topped it with polki diamond jewellery including a simple maang tika. She kept her hair loose for a fuss-free modern bridal look.

Complementing her, Kumar Varun wore an ivory sherwani with white pants and a pearl necklace to further elevate his look. Both wore garlands made out of baby's breath. In the first photo, the two posed in an open area with them sweetly looking at each other and smiling. They also held hands.

The next photos have them posing next to each other. In the last photo, the two are seen happily signing their marriage papers. Sharing the photos, Maanvi and Varun wrote on Instagram, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Responding to the wedding pictures, actor Sriti Jha commented, “Pyaar ki jeet hui hai aaj (love has won).” “Woohoooo babyyyyy and baby’s babyyyy @maanvigagroo @randomvarun I love you so much,” added co-star Sayani Gupta. Gauahar Khan said, “Many congratulations god bless.” Jitendra Kumar wished them, “Congrats to both of you.”

While Kubbra Sait reacted saying, “Oh my god," Konkona Sen Sharma, “Congratulations to you both.” "Many congratulations love bless," said Hina Khan. Mouni Roy added, “Wish you both the happiest most prosperous journey ahead.”

While Maanvi announced her engagement last month, she didn't reveal who she was engaged to until Valentine's Day. Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself with Varun laughing outdoors in a foreign city. It read, "Found my lobster (lobster emoji) #HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis)."

Kumar Vinod is known for his comedy sketches, especially with All India Bakchod. He also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare. He also hosts a quiz show called Kvizzing With The Comedians.

Meanwhile, Maanvi is best known for web series like Pitchers, Tripling and Four More Shorts Please. She has also acted in the films Ujda Chaman (2019) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

