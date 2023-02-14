Maanvi Gagroo shares photo with fiancé Kumar Varun on Valentine's Day: 'Found my lobster'

After sharing her engagement ring last month, Maanvi Gagroo has revealed that she is engaged to Kumar Vinod. The actor put up an Instagram post with him and wrote, 'Found my lobster' for Valentine's Day. Friends, colleagues and fans all wished the couple on their engagement. (Also read: Four More Shorts Please's Maanvi Gagroo shows off her ‘engagement ring’, fans wonder if it's a gimmick)

Posting a photo of themselves laughing outdoors in a foreign city, Maanvi wrote, "Found my lobster (lobster emoji) #HappyValentinesDay (red heart and evil eye emojis)." They both are dressed in red for the photo. While Maanvi did not name Kumar in her post, others were quick to point him out. Actor Vikrant Massey replied, "Wait!!! Is that @randomvarun (face with monocle emoji)." While actor Sriti Jha said, "Random Valentine’s Day (red heart emoji)." Producer Guneet Monga dropped heart emojis on her post while others sent their congratulations.

A former writer for All India Bakchod (AIB) commented, "Y is a famous youtuber, stand up comedian and quizmaster. Z is the most talented actor and quizzer. Y & Z are celebrating a day famous for hugging cows. Identify Y & Z? (7 points). And what is happening between Y and Z? (3 points)."

In January, Maanvi had shared a picture of herself with an engagement ring. She had written, "So this happened (diamond ring) #Engaged (red heart emoji)." In her post, the actor did not reveal the name of her fiance. She had been on vacation in the UK when she posted the news of her engagement.

Comedian and writer Kumar Vinod is known for his comedy sketches with All India Bakchod and also appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare. He also hosts a quiz show called Kvizzing With The Comedians, which became popular during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Maanvi is known for her roles in web series like Pitchers, Tripling and Four More Shorts Please. She plays only child Sidhi Patel on the Prime Video show along with Sayani Gupta, Bani J, and Kirti Kulhari. The third season of the show premiered on October 21, 2022. She has acted in the films Ujda Chaman (2019) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON