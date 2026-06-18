Maanvi Gagroo recalls getting ‘ ₹1 Lakh plus compromise’ offer for role: ‘This is what happens to non-nepo kids’

Actor Maanvi Gagroo recently revisited a disturbing incident from her early days in the entertainment industry, revealing that she once received a text message which read “ ₹1 lakh plus compromise.” Maanvi said she was so new to the industry at the time that she had no idea what the term “compromise” implied, adding that a star kid would never face such a situation. Maanvi Gagroo made her debut with Disney TV series, Dhoom Machao Dhoom (DMD), in 2007.

Maanvi Gagroo on her initial struggles Recently, Maanvi appeared on the Two Girls & Two Cups podcast, where she recalled some uncomfortable situations that she faced during the early years of her career.

She recalled that she once received a text message which read, “ ₹1 lakh plus compromise" for a project. She was new to the industry at the time, and admitted that she had no clue what it meant, and the text left her confused.

Maanvi said, “And this was in the beginning of my career, so I was like… I replied, saying ‘compromise?’ because I did not know. I showed it to a casting director who was like a mentor sort of a thing. He was like, ‘Just delete, block, delete him. I was impressed, yaar. People usually think there should be no proof. They’ll say things on the phone so nobody can report them. But this was ‘ ₹1 lakh plus compromise’ in a text.”

The actor also shared that her understanding of the word “compromise” was quite naive initially. She believed it referred to a financial arrangement or some kind of budget-related deal. It was only later that she realised the sender had intended something entirely different.

Maanvi said, “Mujhe pehle laga compromise matlab budget mein compromise karoge ki nahi (I initially thought compromise meant whether I would be willing to compromise on the budget or not). I thought maybe it’s a financial thing. Like GST, you know? ₹1 lakh plus GST, complimentary something maybe. Plus compromise. I didn’t know… This is what happens to non-nepo kids. Navigating all of this is not easy.”

About Maanvi Gagroo's career Maanvi made her debut with the Disney TV series, Dhoom Machao Dhoom (DMD), in 2007, and went on to do minor roles in films such as No One Killed Jessica and PK. Maanvi shot to fame with one of India’s earliest web series, Pitchers, and later in the role of Chanchal on TVF’s Tripling, a sibling road-trip drama.

Over the years, she has shown her acting skills through diverse projects such as Made in Heaven, Four More Shots Please!, and Ujda Chaman.

After a six-year gap from theatres, as her last big-screen release was Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Maanvi recently returned to cinemas with Heer Sara. The film is a female-led road-trip drama co-starring Patralekhaa. Set in Pondicherry, it follows two very different women whose unexpected journey together becomes a story of friendship and self-discovery. The film was released on June 12.