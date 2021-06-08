Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit and Sidharth Shukla recreate Dil Toh Pagal Hai's iconic 'Aur Paas' scene, watch
Madhuri Dixit and Sidharth Shukla recreate Dil Toh Pagal Hai's iconic 'Aur Paas' scene, watch

  • Sidharth Shukla will appear in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. The Broken But Beautiful 3 star will be seen recreating a scene from Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 04:51 PM IST

Sidharth Shukla made his way to the sets of Dance Deewane 3 and recreated a scene from Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Madhuri Dixit. The actor will be seen in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show to promote his recently released show Broken But Beautiful 3.

In a video clip shared on Instagram, Siddharth and Madhuri were seen performing the iconic 'Aur Paas' scene. Sidharth turned Rahul, originally played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film, while Madhuri reprised her role of Pooja and performed the scene.

Fans took to the comments section and showered the duo with love. "Beautiful Onscreen Chemistry Of Sid Bhai and Madhuri Mam," a fan said. "Awesome," added another. "Can't wait very much excited," said a third fan, referring to the special episode. "Love it," added the fourth fan.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai starred Madhuri, Shah Rukh, and Karisma Kapoor. The movie was released in 1997 but continues to be a fan favourite. Earlier, a clip showing Madhuri and Sidharth performing to Ram Lakhan's Tera Naam Liya.

Meanwhile, Broken But Beautiful 3 was released on May 29. The new season of the ALTBalaji show marked Sidharth's digital debut. The Bigg Boss 13 winner played the role of a heartbroken, aspiring director. He starred opposite Rathee Sonia.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Sidharth spoke about the most challenging scene from the show. “Honestly, it’s the scene where I was supposed to be playing drunk. There’s a fine line where one can either overdo or underplay in such a scene and I have never really played drunk in any of my past projects. Hence, I was a little apprehensive about getting it right but after we completed the scene, my director and team were confident that its gone well," he had said.

Madhuri, on the other hand, has been busy with the dance reality show. The actor has frequently shared clips with special guests appearing on the show. This includes yesteryear stars Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman, and Nora Fatehi.

