Madhuri Dixit dances happily as she attends 'queen' Beyonce’s Renaissance concert with husband Shriram Nene. Watch

Madhuri Dixit recently attended singer Beyonce's concert which is a part of her Renaissance tour. The actor was not alone but with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and a friend as she danced her heart out to Beyonce's live performance. Posting glimpses from her experience, Madhuri called Beyonce ‘queen.’ Also read: Madhuri Dixit pens emotional note as sons Ryan and Arin leave for college

Madhuri Dixit at Beyonce Renaissance concert

Madhuri Dixit at Beyonce Renaissance concert in California.

On Sunday, Madhuri dropped a selfie with her husband from the stadium in California and wrote, “Who rules the world? Girls.” Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible.” She also added a super-zoomed photo of Beyonce from the stage.

A video showed Madhuri and her friend happily grooving to Beyonce's tracks as the singer performed for her thousands of fans. It was seemingly recorded by Madhuri's husband. Madhuri looked casual refreshing in a white top and a black jacket while her hair was tied into a bun.

Fans react to Madhuri's post

As Madhuri and Shriram shared the joint post, a fan wrote in the comment section, “It's so funny that people in that stadium had no idea that you're a bigger star than Beyonce in India.” “OMG yes! Two icons in one stadium” added another one. Someone also said, “Mother seeing mother.”

Last month, Madhuri had shared the news of her sons leaving home for their higher studies. Madhuri and Shriram have two sons-- Arin and Rayn. While Arin was already in university, Ryan recently joined college.

Sharing a couple of pictures with Arin and Ryan, Madhuri had written, "How can you both be in college already! Where has the time gone? Still, I'm excited for you to have your adventures and become the best version of yourselves. I love you always and will miss you immensely, all the time. Home won't be the same without you two.” Later, she visited the engineering university where her sons have enrolled.

She shared a post, “Wanted to thank #DeanYortsos #ViceDeanRaghuvendra #ViceDeanGauravSukhatme @USCViterbi for an outstanding day and touring the department of engineering. I know the boys will be in great hands as USC reaches to infinite and beyond in engineering! Was great having the grandparents #AnuNene #MadhavNene join us; how proud they were of their grand babies.”

